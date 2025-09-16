



Next competition: Big Red Invitational 26-9-2025 | September 26 (free) Big Red Invitational History Granville, Ohio-A beautiful three -day piece on the Denison campus welcomed the reigning NCAA Division III men Tennis National Champions, while they Case Western Reserve University, Carnegie Mellon University and North Coast Athletic Conference Foes Depauw University and Kenyon College organized College. Day one Denison and Case Western Reserve University met for the first time since their NCAA Championship Final Matchup, where the Big Red won 4-2, and they both continued where they had left, as on the first day the big red split in double play only five from the nine games to hardly eliminate the first day. The Big Red would quickly work on Carnegie Mellon University, winning their only double match and winning six of the seven singles matches, three of them are three sets of competitions. The two teams to complete day one would be NCAC rivals Depauw and Kenyon, because the Big Red the tigers, two of the three won in double and wip the six singles competitions. The owls were a much more difficult challenge, because they won two of the three double games, but Denison would take those losses in the Singles category and take six of the eight games to complete day one. Day two On Sunday, more doubles matches would contain on the schedule, because the Big Red Case Western Reserve University would re-exterminate, drop two of the five double matches and splits the singles matches 2-2. Denison would double in Doubles with Carnegie Mellon, but would win both singles matches. The Big Red would blow through Depauw and sweep the Tigers in two double matches and four singles matches, all in straight sets. Denison only played Kenyon in singles matches on Sunday, because the Big Red won two of the three games to end the successful weekend and start with the 2025-26 season. Friday results – Denison (Intrasquad) Double

Game 1: Green / Shah (Derm) Def. Patterson / Nwaozuzu (Derm) 6-0

Game 2: Chapides / Huang (Derm) def. Borosko / Payiavlas (Derm) 6-1

Game 3: Meyers / Callamella (Derm) did it. Balraj Idnani / Patrick (Derm) 6-4 Singles

Game 1: Andreas Chapides (Derm) Def. Arya Kallambella (Derm) 7-6, 6-2

Game 2: Kael Shah (Derm) Def. Nick Meyers (Derm) 7-5, 4-6, 11-9

Game 3: Aidan Borosko (Derm) Def. Wesley Huang (Derm) 7-6 (4), 4-6, 14-12

Game 4: Kyle Patrick (Derm) Def. Balraj Idnani (Derm) 2-6, 6-2, 10-6

Game 5: Ethan Green (Derm) Def. Ishwar Idnani (Derm) 6-2, 6-1

Game 6: Nickawn Namdar (Derm) def. Mason Conlin (Derm) 6-4, 6-7 (6), 10-7

Game 7: Anthony Payiavlas (Derm) Def. Jake Patterson (Derm) 2-6, 6-4.10-5 Saturday results Case Western Reserve vs. Denison Double

Game 1: Chapide / Huang (Derm) def. DEVERAJ / Bhat (CWUM) 6-4

Game 2: Ware / Davydov (Cwrum) did. Borosko/Payaavlas (Derm) 6-3 Singles

Game 1: Shah (Derm) Deaf. Ramani (Cwrum) 6-4, 6-3

Game 2: Patrick (Derm) Def. Lambright (Cwrum) 6-1, 4-6, 10-3

Game 3: Shiffer (Cwrum) Def. Conlin (Derm) 6-3, 6-2

Game 4: Patterson (Derm) def. Plunkett (Cwrum) 6-3, 7-5

Game 5: Plunkett (Cwrum) def. Kallambella (Derm) 6-2, 7-5

Game 6: Garza (Cwrum) Def. Borosko (Derm) 7-6, 6-4

Game 7: Payiavlas (Derm) def. Ware (Cwrum) 1-6, 6-1, 12-10

Game 8: Bhat (Cwrum) Def. Balraj Idnani (Derm) 6-1, 6-1

Game 9: Schiffer (Cwrum) did it. Nwaozu (Derm) 6-3, 6-1 Denison vs. Carnegie Mellon Double

Gam 1: Green / Shah (Derm) def. Costs / Kong (CMUM) 6-2 Singles

Game 1: Green (Derm) Def. Tinoco (CMUM) 7-6 (0), 6-4

Game 2: Namdar (Derm) def. Irkar (90) 6-1, 5-7, 10-3

Game 3: Huang (Derm) def. Miller (90) 3-6, 5-1 RET.

Game 4: Borosko (Derm) Def. Irkar (CMUM) 6-2, 6-0

Game 5: Meyers (Derm) Def. Miller (CMUM) 2-6, 7-5, 10-8

Game 6: Hendrata (CMUM) Def. Conlin (Derm) 6-2, 6-7, 10-8

Game 7: Suedeyer (Derm) def. Joshi (CMUM) 3-6, 6-4, 13-11 Denison vs. Depauw Double

Game 1: Meyers / Kallammbella (Derm) did it. Belte/Cramer (Depm) 7-6 (5)

Game 2: Anderson / Marquez (Depm) def. Suedmeyer / Ishsar Idnani (Derm) 6-3

Game 3: Green/Shah (Derm) Def. Fassone/Hummel (Depm) 6-3 Singles

Game 1: Patterson (Derm) def. Buelte (Depm) 6-3, 6-0

Game 2: SEDMEYER (Derm) def. CROW (DEPM) 6-3, 6-0

Game 3: Castelman (Depm) Def. Balraj Idnani (Derm) 6-1, 6-3

Game 4: Ishwar Idnani (Derm) Def. Fassone (Depm) 2-6, 6-4, 10-6

Game 5: Patrick (Derm) Def. CROW (DEPM) 6-2, 6-0

Game 6: Ishwar Idnani (Derm) Def. Warren (Depm) 6-4, 6-2 Denison vs. Kenyon Double

Game 1: PocasanGre / Gonzalez (Kenm) Def. Patterterson/Nwaozuzu (Derm) – 6-2

Game 2: Balraj Idnani / Patrick (Derm) def. Cioladis / Sriram (Kenm) 6-4

Game 3: He / Papamichael (Kenm) def. Conlin / Namdar (Derm) 6-3 Singles

Game 1: Papamichael (Kenm) Def. Huang (Derm) 6-4, 3-6, 10-8

Game 2: Shah (Derm) Def. Pocasangre (Kenm) 6-3, 7-5

Game 3: Meyers (Derm) Def. Papamichael (Kenm) 6-2, 5-7, 10-5

Game 4: Green (Derm) Def. Castellanos (Kenm) 6-4, 6-3

Game 5: Payiavlas (Derm) def. Cioladis (Kenm) 6-3, 7-5

Game 6: Consistent rings (Kenm) def. Calling (Derm) 6-4, 6-4

7: Chapide (Derm) def. PocasanGre (Kenm) 7-6, 4-6, 10-8

Game 8: Nwaozuzu (Derm) def. Hinkle (Kenm) 6-2, 6-4



Sunday results- denisonon Denison vs. Case Western Reserve Double

Game 1: Green / Shah (Derm) Def. Bhat / Deveraj (Cwrum) 6-0

Game 2: Lambright / Ware (Cwrum) def. Chapides / Nwaozuzu (Derm) 6-2

Game 3: Kalambella / Huang (Derm) Def. MATORIN / SHIFFER (CWUM) 6-2

Game 4: Salazar/Davydov (Cwrum) Def. Patterson/ Balraj Idnani (Derm) 6-4

Game 5: Borosko/Meyers (Derm). Pluket/Join (Cwrum) 6-4 Singles

Game 1: Garza (Cwrum) Def. Kalambella (Derm) 7-6 (5), 6-2

Game 2: Meyers (Derm) Def. Matorin (Cwrum) 7-6 (2), 7-6 (6)

Game 3: folder (Cwrum) def. Ishwar Idnani (Derm) 6-1, 6-3

Game 4: Namdar (Derm) def. Bhat (Cwrum) 6-2, 6-1 Denison vs. Carnegie Mellon Double

Game 1: Chavez / Larionov (90) Def. Payiavlas / Patrick (Derm) 6-4

Game 2: Green / Shah (Derm) def. Miller / Kong (CMUM) 6-1

Game 3: Namdar/Nwaozuzu (Derm) def. Irkar/Hendrata (CMUM) 6-3

Game 4: SEDMEYER/ Ishwar Idnani (Derm) Def. Chavez / Larionov (95) 7-5 Singles

Game 1: Patterson (Derm) def. Tinoco (90) 7-6 (2), 6-3

Game 2: Borosko (Derm) Def. Hendrata (CMUM) 6-3, 7-6 (2) Denison vs. Depauw Double

Game 1: Buelte / Cramer (Depm) def. Patterson/ Balraj Idnani (Derm) 7-6 (4)

Game 2: Borosko/Meyers (Derm) def. Hutchinson/Castleman (Depm) 7-5 Singles

Game 1: Green (Derm) Def. Buelte (Depm) 6-4, 6-3

Game 2: Patrick (Derm) Def. Ronberg (Depm) 6-3, 7-6 (4)

Game 3: Nwaozuzu (Derm) def. Hutchinson (Depm) 6-2, 5-2 RET.

Game 4: SEDMEYER (Derm) Def. Fassone (Depm) 6-3, 6-4 Denison vs. Kenyon Singles

Game 1: Shah (Derm) Def. Castellanos (s) 6-4, 6-3

Game 2: Balraj Idnani (Derm) Def. Condolence (Kenm) 1-6, 7-5, 10-8

Game 3: Cioladis (Kenm) def. Huang (Derm) 7-6 (4), 6-1 Next for the Big Red The Big Red returns to the competition on the ITA Central Region Championships on September 26-28. The three -day event is held in Kalamazoo, Mich.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://denisonbigred.com/news/2025/9/16/denison-mens-tennis-host-denison-invitational.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

