Sports
Dan's Daily: Trade rumors; Kaprizov Buzz; Crosby's had enough
While Sidney Crosby delivered season cards, Mario Lemieux rolled past and he could not resist shouts. It was symbolic at different levels when Crosby answered the big question as well as possible, but also what annoyance flashed with the fact that he was asked. We also have a complete analysis of the Pittsburgh Penguins prospects team while withdrawing for a new tournament repair. We have the right, bad and the breakout artist.
Elsewhere, the rumors of Kirill Kaprizov, and in New York a rangers tried to come up with an exchange, while the other ridiculed the idea. Patrick Roy apologized at Anthony Duclair, another of the acquitted 2018 Team Canada players is interested, and who has the best chance of stopping the Florida Panthers?
Greetings from Wellsboro, Pa. I had a choice to drive home on Monday. Turn to Pittsburgh or turn for the hills for a night. I chose the hills. I will take the long way home today and I even bought a small mountable video camera on Amazon, so we will see if I can get some video from the mountain passes.
Here the small postcard village of Galeton is nestled at the foot of the hills. Turn the leaves.
The northern edge, and especially this small place, just makes me happy. I can't explain it. I don't know why. There is a vague connection with my past that is both unobtrusive and reassuring. I'll have the free breakfast at the penn wells hotel in The Victorian Events Room, where class photos from the 1940s and '50s Hang, Maybe have a coffee in the little shop across the Street, hit the bakery for a piec of fudge, and athy're tehy're tehile Home.
After all, it is now an official hockey season and I have service.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Mario says Hello. Sidney Crosby made core memories for one family and did his best to hit the trade rumors. Shelly Anderson was there and did his best to convince you that he wants to stay at the Pittsburgh Penguins.
From Buffalo (where I received some criticism from a reader for putting too much emphasis on the tournament, which I will tackle later), the Rookie team of the Penguins had a good weekend – they had to fight, scrape and find ways to get through it. They did and won the tournament. Here is the final analysis and the breakout executor of the prospects of the Penguins.
As always, go to Steelers now because there is too much Steelers News To mention. And if you want to feel better about being a Penguins fan, then visit Danny Demilio and John Perrotto at Pittsburgh Baseball for the continuous reporting of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
NHL Trade Talk, News and National Hockey Now
Spector's Hockey: Instead of listing both trade stories of the Rangers, one that argued for getting Kaprizov and one that called it nonsense, we will link you to our old Buddy, Spector's Hockey, with both next to each other.
Sports network: OK, for the people in the back, Evgeni Malkin will not be traded this season. He got so far and he stays. Michael Amato, however, went through the four teams that should be sellers this season, including the Penguins, to see what they have to offer on the NHL Trade Market.
Nhltraderumors.me: On TSN Radio Darren Deger has addressed the subject. Dillon Dube, one of the Canada Five team that has been acquitted and will be restored from December 1 (but can sign from October 15), can sign with the Toronto Maple Leafs, but gets it Also other interest.
New Jersey Hockey Now: There are several reports from other players, including Michael McLeod, who also attracted interest. The first New Jersey Devils Center Can be a lot of demand.
TSN video: OK, so who can stop the Panthers from their fourth Straight Stanley Cup final and third straight head?
Montreal hockey now: Kirby Dach has had a terrible ride. Injuries have derailed his young career, but this season he is coming back after a faint comeback year and more operation last season. Monday, the Montreal Canadiens his status updated.
Calgary Hockey Now: I love Calgary. So we go back in the coverage of Calgary Flames. Michael MacGivillray previously from Match Stix and gasoline starts rebirth. The Flames are one of the reconstruction teams, or are they sellers? Anyway, they have a number of prospects that wage war against the oilers for views. Seven thoughts about the Calgary Flames Prospects.
