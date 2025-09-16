BCCI finally breaks silence about India versus Pakistan Handshake Controverse | Cricket -Nieuws





India vs Pakistan handshake controversy (desk photos) BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has tackled the controversy after the India-Pakistan Asia Cup competition, which suggests that the emphasis should be on celebrating India's victory instead of the surrounding controversy.The aftermath of the India-Pakistan Asia Cup match on Sunday led conversations because of the decision of Team India to skip the traditional handshake with Pakistani players after the game. This promotion drew the attention of PCB and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman Mohsin Naqvi. Handshake drama is getting ugly! India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 in danger? Saikia emphasized the importance of celebrating India's decisive victory instead of paying attention to comments from other parties.Go further than the border with our YouTube channel. Subscribe now!“I can only say that India Bendely won. It was a wandering victory for the Indian team. Nothing more. Nothing less. That is all. India has won the competition so comfortably. We should enjoy all that sound created by a third party or hostile countries. Ians.India won a seven-wicket victory against Pakistan, marked their second victory in the tournament and took care of their place in the Super Four stage.After the game, the Indian team returned to their dressing room while Pakistani players waited for the usual handshake. The Indian team chose not to participate in this tradition.Captain Suryakumar Yadav of Team India explained this decision at the press conference after the game and said: “Our government and BCCI; we were coordinated today. Rest, we took a phone call. We came here to just play the game. We gave a good answer.”The next match of India in the Asia Cup Group A will be against Oman on September 19 in the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

