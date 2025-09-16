



Rio Grande Valley The Women's Tennis Team of the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (Utrgv) hopes to use De Val as a springboard in a successful year. The competition year 2025-26 starts with autumn tournaments, which focuses more on individual competition instead of team score. The Vaqueros are planned to participate in six autumn tournaments, including the Southland Conference Fall Championship and Trips to Baylor and Texas State. “We choose to play a very competitive autumn schedule to prepare for spring,” Head of Ladies Tennis Coach West Nottt said. “To prepare, we try to find as many opportunities as possible to play elite players and keep pushing ourselves to see what we are capable of.” There is one word that summarizes the difference between this fall and last fall for the tennis program for women: experience. This time last year, the Vaqueros worked to integrate five newcomers into the schedule and came to the Southland conference in their first year. This year the Vaqueros return eight of the nine student athletes from last year's team. “We have our entire team back and we are delighted to run the ground,” Head Ladies Tennis Coach West Nottt said. “We all know each other, the trust is there and we have a certain culture to build.” Last year the Vaqueros trusted at their depth last season when they won records at courts 3, 4 and 5 in Southland Play. Senior Yaiza Vazquez The year ended at number 3 and ended with a 4-1 record in conference game. At No. 4 Singles, Junior Madeleine Joffe The year 5-4 ended while junior Hitakamya Narwal Went 5-2 at no. 5. All three times back for the Vaqueros and Junior RHEA MAGESAR who ended the year playing at the court. “I really love this group, they work very hard with the right posture, and now we just have to go out and fight like a pack of dogs,” said Nott. Another area where the Vaqueros hope that there is constant success can be seen in doubles. All three double combinations in conference game earned winning records. The double teams combined for a general 14-7 record in conference game. The Vaqueros came back energetic, fit and ready to compete this season. The young team all earned valuable experience last season, and Nott already sees levels of improvement in both the physical and mental aspects of their games. This fall, NOTT offers the possibility to strengthen and build the order for both the singles and the double line -ups and combinations on last year's success. The first step to completing a successful autumn season starts this weekend while the team splits to travel to Rice and Texas A&M-Kingsville for their first two autumn tournaments of the season.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goutrgv.com/news/2025/9/16/womens-tennis-fall-season-preview-womens-tennis.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos