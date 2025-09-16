Table tennis star John enjoys the debut of England to remember





Poysden won a gold and silver medal as part of the English team of England for the Home International Table-Tennis tournament at Nottingham Trent University. But Poysden – who was also called Captain – admitted that he felt nervous before the action started. As a representative of England I wanted to do my best and not let myself, my teammates or my country, said Poysden. Getting rid of my first England performance with a gold medal and a silver medal was fantastic and I am naturally very satisfied. My teammates in England in the more than 70s did well and we cleaned the 10 available medals. England was able to establish two teams, England A and B, in which Poysden represented the B team with David Tiplady and Phil Bowen and Gary Baldwin representing England A. England a Beat England B 4-1 in the opening match and despite winning all their other competitions, the B-team could not catch their rivals and he had to settle for a silver medal. The Doublesc competition started on day two and it gave Poysden and Tiplady the opportunity to take revenge on their English teammates Baldwin and Bowen. The two teams met again in the final and, after an extremely narrow set, Poysden and Tiplady winners from 17-15, 11-4, 11-7. The attention focused on the singles competition on the last day and Poysen enjoyed a good run and reached the semi-final where he met against England teammate Baldwin. They had met earlier in different games and Poyden had defeated him the last time, but he could not repeat that victory and lost in four sets 7-11 11-7 8-11 9-11. Baldwin then won Gold String Tiplady in the final. Debbie Auvache, from Billericay, also played for England in the more than 60s and she also went home with gold because she and her partner Carrie Cope won the team event with Auvache who remained unbeaten. She came close to further success, but her and Cope lost in the semi-final of the Doubles and in the singles she went back to the semi-finals in straight sets of the final winner England teammate Jane Vickers. Three days of intense competition tested physical fitness and concentration in which Poysden played 26 games and only four losses.

