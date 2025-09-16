Domen knowledge | September 16

Dekalb, sick. The Tennis Program for Northern Illinois University Ladies Program has announced its schedule from 202526. It has four autumn events, a January invitation and 25 double competitions during the spring semester.

Head coach Eric Burns Does his seventh season go in, where Niu comes from a record season.

In 2024-25, De Huskies booked a record of 22-9, setting a school record for double match wins in a season, won the Mid-American Conference West Division for the first time and made a Postseason performance in the UTR Sports National Invitational Tennis Championship).

“When I arrived a successful season last year, I thought it was important to keep challenging the team to see where we can go,” Burns said. “We believe that this schedule gives us a great opportunity to be ready and at our best for Mac Play and to keep improving our program.”

Seven players return for burns from last season with three incoming first -year students. Last spring, senior Nataly Nineve Establish a school record in one season in Singles victories with 32 and in fifth place in all time singles wins with 73. Sophomore Lucia Yecora Post 27 singles victories last season, in third place in school history.

The 2025-26 season starts this fall with the Hoosier classic organized by Indiana University and the Mac Fall Individual Tennis Championship organized by Western Michigan, both are organized from 3-5 October. The ITA Midwest Regionals organized by Illinois on October 16-20 are the last road trip for the Huskies this fall.

Niu closes the autumn schedule by organizing the Niu Huskie Indoor Invitational from 31 October 2 November. The field includes Chicago State, IU Indy, Marquette and UIC.

The spring emester starts with the Northwestern Invitational from January 9-11, where NIU will be confronted with Northwest, Depaul and Colorado.

“The double competition schedule, in the spring, is the hardest that we have confronted at Niu in my time,” Burns said. “To have the opportunity to organize three Power Four (Conference) schools at our home field, there is no chance that many programs like we will get. Moreover, we will play some new opponents and some of the top teams in the region this season.”

Double matches start on Friday, January 16, while the Huskies Wisconsin host, who ended the regular season at no. 23 and continued to the second round of the NCAA tournament. Missouri, also ranked nationally last season, comes to Dekalb the next day and is the first of a double header when the Huskies takes on Chicago State in the evening session on Saturday January 17.

The following four games of NIU include three dives against Marquette (January 23), Butler (January 30) and Minnesota (January 31) with the lonely road race against Valparaiso on Saturday 24 January. Minnesota earned a national ranking in 2025 and travel to Dekalb for an evening match on Saturday, January 31. January 31.

February is covered with non-conference competitions and see the Huskies traveling to Noordiowa for a double header against the Hosting Panthers and North Dakota on Saturday 6 February.

After the Duals in Iowa, Niu sees his next three games in the Nelson Tennis Center as the Huskies -Gastheer Milwaukee and Judson University on Sunday 8 February in a Double Header and St. Louis the following Sunday.

The Huskies go back on the road for meetings against Bradley on Friday 28 February, Kansas City in Bradley on the 29th and West -Iillinois on Sunday 1 March.

The non-conference schedule Caps with a double header by 2025 Missouri Valley Champion UIC and UW-WHITEWATER on Saturday 7 March at home.

Mac Play starts on the road in Eastern Michigan on Friday, March 13 and runs until Friday, April 17 when Niu closes the season with a home game against Ball State. The Huskies take Mac East Division Champs Miami (April 3) and Toledo (15 March) on the road on 2025. Bowling Green (12 April), Buffalo (March 20) and Western Michigan (March 22) Travel to Niu for home conference competitions.

“We are very enthusiastic about this schedule and the challenges it happens. This season we play 15 of our 25 double games at home, so there will be many opportunities for our fans to go out and watch a few games at Nelson Tennis Center,” Burns said.

The Mac championships are organized by Miami in Oxford, Ohio of 24-25 April.