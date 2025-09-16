Category Giants: Players that you can win H2H Cat or Roto Fantasy Hockey Competitions

In contrast to his weighed cousin, the straight category competence upright in its egalitarian simplicity is attractive. One lonely goal, assisting, shot, hit, entire number in a goals against average, etc. can mean the difference between winning that subgroup or not. In that vision there is a look at different 'category giants', which offer tangible value by shining in one field, while still contributing. Given the overlap when evaluating top performers in all fantasy competition, the following should still serve as useful for managers in ESPN's standard H2H game and other competitions (Ie Rotisserie).

One comment: nobody needs to be advised to prepare Nathan Mackinnon, Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Cale Makar and other exceptional, well-recognized fantasy artists. We all know who those guys are and what they are capable of. So, apart from a number of exceptions, the focus here is on other striking skaters that can strengthen your chances in H2H categories across the board.

Although it does not entirely buzz on the same clip of an Auston Matthews, Draisaitl or David Pastrnak, Kyle Connor Is still on average 0.5 goals and 3.5 shots/game since 2021-22. Yet it sometimes feels like we don't worship the winger in the fantasy atmosphere as we should. Made to skate on a top line with a rejuvenated Mark Scheifele and Healthy Gabriel Vilardi again, Connor is in position to score another 40 plus and at the same time satisfy other popular categories across the board. Just like assists, which he registered a career-high 56 last season. The Brayden point of Tampa is another figure who is above that with the aforementioned trio – 0.58 goals/game since 2022-23 – but does not seem to have the same respect.

Then there is Tage Thompson in Buffalo, who will soon score 50 goals. Maybe as soon as this season, in addition to a (hopefully) healthy Josh Norris. Morgan Geekie van Boston projects as a valuable sleeper on a top Bruins' line next to Pastrnak and Elias Lindholm.

Power-Play points

Beyond the usual fantasy heavyweights-Kucherov, Mackinnon, McDavid-this somewhat under the radar skater in Utah (still) earns extra credit for his power play production. Not alone Clayton Keller Finish the 11th in general this last season, 37 of his 90-pointed total had with the extra skater. Only Kucherov and Mackinnon have contributed more in the department of those special teams. Hidden in Arizona Before he moved to Salt Lake City last year, Keller never offered the same fantasy respect as his statistical peers.

Lucas Raymond van Detroit is another mild undervalued artist who is worth considering. A rising star in Detroit, the 23-year-old, hit the 80-point mark for the first time last season, partly because of his bravery with the man-advantage. As soon as Raymond starts shooting on the net, watch out. On the Blue Line, Shayne Gostisbeere embodies the Power-Play specialist Role at Carolina, whereby figures are taken in step with Quinn Hughes from Vancouver.

Helps

Everyone has Jesper Bratt Contributions from 67 assists in 2024-25? Although many thought that his previous trek of 56 was too difficult to replicate, a full season on a top line with a healthy Jack Hughes fingers crossed could see another 60-like one pulling. St. Louis Center Robert Thomas kicked 60 own, together with 21 goals, and still remained available in more than 20% of the ESPN fantasy competitions at the end of the season.

On the Blue Line, Quinn Hughes from Vancouver, may have flirted with 70 in a full campaign, Zach Werenski from the Blue Jackets bloats us away with 59 helpers and Golden Knight Shea Theodore held his own with 50 in just 67 games. Don't think about it: the best game makers in the game shine in this category. Also try to select it that shine in other facets.

Short -handed points

Everything else is almost the same, this category serves best as a tie-breaker when they are able to set up skaters of observed parallel value. While both Alex Tuch And Rickard Rakell scored a similar number of goals, assists and shots in 2024-25, the first also led the competition with nine short-handed points. The same applies if the debating between Vincent Trocheck and another player from comparable ILK. In his new Anaheim, Chris Kreider digs extra consideration as someone with the means to produce in all situations. Including a skater.

Shot

A valued category league gemstone, Brady Tkachuk Does it all. The captain of the senators scores goals, earns assists, throws in on the Power Play, throws his body around and shoots more often than just someone else. Despite playing only 72 games in 2024-25, the younger Tkachuk-Broer finished fourth in Schoten on Doel with 296. He serves as a first round concept choice in competitions that also grant production and rougher playing.

In New Jersey, Timo Meier usually shoots on the net. After a (different) disappointing seasonal production, the 28-year-old must be better. Having a healthy Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier for the most part of 2025-26 should help Memier to return to his former scoring roads. In the autumn concepts, Calgary's Shot-Happy Nazem Kadri-one is other well-completed Category League artist-also susceptible to flying under the fantasy radar longer than he would probably have to.

Blocked shots

Idyllically you want a defender who is just as willing to sacrifice their bodies when they are skilled in setting up the productive side. In that respect, Mackenzie Weegar blew out the fantasy doors in 2024-25 by blocking 192-fifth most in the competition and a total of 47 points. Now that the most fantasy managers are on Weegar, they know that colleague Calgary -defender Rasmus Andersson did his respective managers a solid one by blocking 196 shots and collecting 31 points. Detroit's Moritz Sider Also wears extra fantasy -sheets in competitions that appreciate those who are willing to put it all in their own end.

At the front, Sabres led Alex Tuch all forward with 113 blocked shots in 2024-25.

Hash

If it has not yet been discussed, Brady Tkachuk would earn more dialogue here, which further illustrates the holistic value of the 25-year-old in H2H category. Instead, JT Miller is worth mentioning, as a consistent physical force that also likes points five-five, on the Power Play and even short-handed design. Co -ranger Will Cuylle is a full banger-with a neat and tidy 300 hits in 2024-25 that has the means to score 30 goals. In his third full season, the 23-year-old attracts a lot of attention as the potential next captain of the club.

It is also indicating that Kiefer Sherwood from Vancouver led the rest of the competition With more than 50% With 462 hits this last season. Four hundred sixty -two. Are 19 goals and 21 assists that serve as a productive bonus.

Jacob Trouba, D, Anaheim Ducks

Radko Gudas, D, Anaheim Ducks

Faceoffs won

Sidney Crosby is the best of the NHL in winning faceoffs. Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire

Sidney Crosby this category continues to dominate and its next competition with more than 300 FaceOFF victories in the past two years. Something to consider during your design, if you are waving between the captain of the Penguins and an alternative 90-point producer. Another proven performer in this spirit, Vincent Trocheck in New York also checks a large number of other important subjects. The Category League Darling in New York also scores, hits, blocks shots and pitches in more short-handed points than just about someone else. The second most this last season. A healthy campaign from Nico Hischier could also give the center of the Devils Crosby a reasonable run.

Goalkeeper wins

The busiest goalkeepers of the best teams dominate this category. That is Connor Hellebuyck, followed by Tampa's Andrei Vasilievsky and stars Netminder Jake Oettinger. If the kings don't take a step back, Darcy Kuemper Could again surpass the 35-win plateau, just like the Adin Hill van Vegas. The No. 1 van Ducks, now undiscuss with John Gibson to Detroit, Lukas Dostal Sports Sleeper Appeal with an ever improvement of Anaheim team.

Save percentage

Stride with the goal convening elite, here a competent part-timer has the opportunity to shine. Only one solid outing of people Anthony Stolarz In Toronto, or avalanche goalkeeper Scott Wedgewood, this category could seal with one hand. In deeper competitions where Hellebuyck, Vasilevsky and Co. Although there is wisdom when correcting such a tandem team member or fairly busy backup. Especially the network of the Maple Leafs, who has the chance to play more often when they are healthy.

Super-sleeping Jet Greaves in Columbus could also serve as a pleasant surprise if he enjoys enough opportunities to experience for Elvis Merzlikins. The young goalkeeper rocked a .938 SV% in 11 performances this last season.

Goals against average

As with the previous category, it is largely a matter of quality over quantity. If a player has a great SV%, his gaa will probably not stink. Unless the team at the front allows no less than 50-plus shots. In that vision there is some thought to pursue a little more that competes for an avid defending team. As Frederik Andersen (When healthy) of the hurricanes. Or Kings Netminder Darcy Kuemper. Only 18 out of 20 shots are a-okay when you try to tease an impressive gaa.

