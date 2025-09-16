Ettu President Moura at the TT championships of the European Universities





The 13th European Universities Table Tennis Championship, organized from 11 to 16 September 2025 in Burdur Mehmet Akif Ersoy University (MAK), welcomed Ettu President Pedro Moura, who was present at the event. His presence underlined the importance of mutual support and cooperation between European table tennis and university sport Organized by the European University Sports Association (Eusa) together with the Turkish University Sports Federation (Tusf) and Hostedby Mak, the championship welcomed 132 student athletes from all over Europe. The university teams fought hard on the tables for six days and turned Burdur into a lively phase of sports and comrades. On the last day, Ettu President Moura joined the official final activities and exchanged gifts with Gyrgy KOVCS, chairman of the Eusa Student and Alumni Commission (SCAC), and Prof. Dr. ir. Hseyin Dalgar, rector of Mak. The gesture reflected the spirit of cooperation between federations, universities and national sports organizations that work together to develop table tennis at student level. I was very happy to receive Eusa's invitation to attend the European university table tennis championships, and I was deeply impressed by everything I had experienced here. I want to congratulate Eusa on creating such a valuable platform for university students throughout Europe to compete. The atmosphere was great and I am already looking forward to coming back in the future. Some of our young players had an excellent opportunity to test themselves at this level and enjoy a real memorable experience. I am eager to continue with this strong partnership, which gives our players the chance to develop and grow the competition, said President Moura. The team final brought exciting competitions: In the Womens event, Wroclaw University of Economics (Poland) won the title for the University of Nottingham (United Kingdom), while Paris Descartes University (France) and the University of Warsaw (Poland) shared third place. In the men's event, Zamojski Academy (Poland) lifted the trophy and beat the University of Leipzig (Germany) in the final. Istanbul Aydn University (Trkiye) and Pantheon-Sorbonne University (France) completed the stage.

