Konstas hits statement Ton as Australia is big on the first day
Sam Konstas got the best from his early start of the Red-Ball Summer with a statement century in the day one of the Australia tour through India.
The established test opener, chosen for the 'A' series with a clear eye for preparing younger players on future Indian test tours, proved that he is more than comfortable in subcontinence conditions with a stylish 144-ball 109 against a strong India A attack.
With the start of the game delayed with almost two and a half hours due to rain at the Ekana Stadium of Lunkknow, Konstas and another young protege in the making, Victorian Campbell KellaWay, wasted little time after Captain Nathan McSweeny for the first time.
The 19-year-old brought up his century in a session and went to tea at 101, not while the tourists put together an impressive 198 without loss in 37 overs.
With scores of 3, 5, 25, 0, 17 and 0 against the West Indies, the righthander of the teenager was sent to the subcontinent for experience and to find trust prior to home summer.
But it was his approach and the way in which he constructed his knock on Tuesday that would have satisfied and impressed by the selection chair of George Bailey, who was in Sydney before the start of the Domestic season when NSW teammate Kurtis Patterterson hit a one-day century against Tasmania.
Konstas hid his time early and played the second violin to the more free -flowing Kellaway, before he exploded late to reach his century with a six.
In his first 46 balls that Konstas was confronted, Konstas only scored 18 with a success rate of 39.13, while 22-year-old KellaWay racete raced to 45 from 44 balls.
The New South Welshman then switched to 41 out of 68 balls to raise its success rate to 60.29, while Kellaway 47 reached 52 balls and scored at 90.38. He received 56 balls on 58.14 of 86 balls before he lifted his bat for his century for 122 balls (81.97).
He was eventually bent by Harsh Dubey for 109 and hit 10 celebrations and three sixes in his 144-ball innings scored on 75.69.
“She bent very well in the beginning, and the circumstances were good for beating,” said Konstas at stumps. “It was good to get a good cooperation with KellaWay, which I thought it helped me a lot.
“I am very happy, it is clear that it is good to spend time in the middle. Today I thought that I had to face quite a few demons and just try to get through and the various challenges (such as) trying to adapt to the circumstances.
“So super stoked and hopefully you can build on that.
“I thought early (the pitch) had a little spread and spider, it didn't turn around so much, so backwards in my instincts and tried to rinse every ball and repeat with my process.”
The left -handed Kellaway could not add to his count after tea and was the first man, trapped by Tanush Kotian van Gurnoor Singh Brar 12 shy of what would have been an equally impressive ton.
His skills would not have gone unnoticed either, because he had shown the promise when he opened the batting at the World-19 World Cup in 2022.
His innings of 97 balls include 10 limits and two maxima.
After their 198-run opening standard, and the downfall of both KellaWay and Konstas, Australia a Lost Quick Wickets in McSweeney (1) and Oliver Peake (2).
Test hopeful McSweeney was previously imprisoned by Dubey and ended his fast stay in the fold after a long, long waiting time to get there.
Australia A finished 5-337 with stumps and lost Cooper Connolly for 70 with Dubey who claimed his third scalp.
At the fold when the game resumes on day two, Liam Scott at 47 and Josh Philippe (3).
Australia a tour of India
India a four -day team: Shreyas Iyer (C), ABHIMANYU EASWARAN, Narayan Jagadeesan (WK), Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jureel (Vice-Captain, WK), Devdutt Padikkal, Harsh Dube, Ayush Badoni, Nitish Kumar Reddy Kotian, Kotian Ahmedabad, Manav Suthar, Yash Thakur. Second match alone: Kl Rahul, Mohammed Siraj
Australia a four -day team: Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Jack Edwards, Aaron Hardie, Campbell KellaWay, Sam Konstas, Nathan McSweeney, Todd Murphy, Fergus O'Neill, Oliver Peake, Josh Philippe, Corey Rocchiccioli, Liam. Second match alone: Will Sutherland
September 16-19: First four -day game, Ekana Stadium, Luckknow, 3 p.m. Aest
September 23-26: Second Four Days Marches, Ekana Stadium, Luckknow, 3:00 pm Aest
India a one -day team (first match): Rajat Patidar (C), Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishhant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhviring, Ravviring, Ravviring, Ravviring, Ravviring, Ravviring, Ravviring, Ravviring, Ravviring, Ravviring, Ravviring, Ravviring, Ravviring, Ravviring, Priyansh Arya, Simarjeet Singh
India a one -day team (second and third games): Tilak Varma (C), Rajat Patidar (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Nishant Singhu, Ydhu, Yekhu, Yekhu, Yekhu, Yekhuhuhuhu, Yudhu, Yudhuhuhuhuhuhu, Yudhu, Yudhuhuhuhuhuhuhuhu Porel (Wk), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh
Australia a one -day team: Cooper Connolly, Harry Dixon, Jack Edwards, Sam Elliot
September 30: First one -day competition, Green Park, Kanpur, 3 p.m. Aest
October 3: Second one -day competition, Green Park, Kanpur, 3 p.m. Aest
October 5: Third one -day competition, Green Park, Kanpur, 4 p.m. AEDT
