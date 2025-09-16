



Madison, Wis. –Wisconsin Ladies Tennis Head Coach Marek Michalicka The addition of Katie Zordani announced to the Badger Coaching Staff as an assistant coach prior to the 2025 season. Zordani joins De Dassen after a successful seven -year term at Cornell University, where she helped to guide Big Red to remarkable success. During her time in Ithaca, Zordani coached student athletes to All-Iivy recognition and played a key role in strengthening team culture and development. “We are very enthusiastic to welcome Katie and her husband Jack in Wisconsin,” said Michalicka. “Katie brings valuable experience into our program. Her passion, personality and leadership fits well, and we are convinced that she will have an immediate positive impact on our student athletes.” “Simply put, Katie will be a great addition, not only for our team, but also for the Badger family and the Madison community,” said Michalicka. Zordani participated in the Domestennist team in Iowa of 2011-15, achieved the Presidential Committee for Athletics Academic Award and a place about the Academic All-Big all four years. Zordani also received the Grinder Award (2011-12), Iron Hawk Award (2013-14) and leadership and Citizen Award (2014-15). Her professional career included working with the Chicago Bears before he came to Cornell in 2019 as an assistant coach. She was promoted to head coach in 2022. “I am grateful for my time at Cornell and the student athletes, employees and supporters who made it so useful,” Zeizordani. “I am honored to participate in Wisconsin Women's Tennis and grateful for Marek and the recruitment committee for this opportunity. Wisconsin has a very special place in my heart, and I am very happy to participate in a program whose proud tradition and strong basis of excellence are deep with me.” “I would like to collaborate with our student athletes to build on that success and to elevate the program to even greater heights on the field, in the classroom and in the community. Go tie!” explained Zordani. Zordani, a resident of Lake Forest, Illinois, comes from a strong family bond of Badger, because her brother John and sister Christina were also student athletes in Wisconsin. She will move to Madison next to her husband, Jack.

