8 Best Multiplayer Rockstar -Games you can play with your friends

Rockstar -Games was officially founded in 1998, and they will be officially high then Grand Theft Auto 3 was released on the PS2 in 2001. Since then they have been engaged in controversy after controversy with their games. They are freethinkers there and do not really care about the opinion of the general public, as long as they serve their fans.

Rockstar Games is a company that is known for taking opportunities with titles of Bully Unpleasant Gomion. Not much of their games Feature Multiplayer -ModiBut those who stand out. Whether they are still fun is debatable, but these online options for multiplayer were groundbreaking at the time. These multiplayer Rockstar games can still be played online or locally.

Bully: Scholarship Edition



School





Bully Issued October 17, 2006





Multiplayer options: Two player local USA

When Bully was released for the first time, it was missing a multiplayer mode, but Bully: Scholarship Edition A local versus mode added to the Wii and Xbox 360 versions, the latter of which is still accessible via backward compatibility on current Xbox consoles.

Players can challenge their friends to participate in mini games to see who the better student is. It is a good offer for a great game about life in a problematic British school system, but there is fun on the couch with a friend. For the PC, fans have made a multiplayer mod that is also worth seeing.

Grand Theft Auto Online



The money maker



Multiplayer options: Eight-player online cooperative

Grand Theft Auto 5 Had a significant impact and only grew in popularity thanks to ports and improvements between versions, such as adding a first-person mode. Grand Theft Auto Online Everything changed, however, with the same open world environment as the main game, but opening for players worldwide.

Rockstar has multiplayer in Grand Theft Auto Games earlier, but GTA Online was a game changer thanks to the freedom that the players gave. The introduction of the online store of Games is how Rockstar has collected a lot of money, and it is possible a reason why they have taken the time to make the sequel. Everyone can jump in Grand Theft Auto Online and have a good time even if they skip the single-player campaign from GTA 5.

Max Payne 3



Hanging on a wire



Multiplayer options: Two-player online cooperative

Max Payne 3 Is the first and only game in the series so far to launch with multiplayer. The console versions have inactive servers, but the PC version, such as on Steam, still works, with one reservation. Players must organize a session themselves or have their friend hosts.

It is a bit of a solution that requires real friends and is not looking for random people online, but it is a great way to experience Max Payne 3s Multiplayer offers. There is a separate cooperative mode that goes by in Maxs, along with a series of typical multiplayer modes such as Team Deathmatch.

Midnight Club: Street Racing



Back to the PS2





Midnight Club: Street Racing



Issued October 26, 2000





Multiplayer options: Split screen with two players

Rockstar had a great racing series that they left during the first HD era of Consoles. The first game, Midnight Club: Street RacingWas an exclusive console for the PS2, although there was also a player version of Game Boy.

The PS2 version is the only game that contains a decent local multiplayer mode for consoles, while the other games in the series went the online route. They were fun with the launch, but unfortunately most of those servers are now offline. That is why the original is still the place to go when players are lying around a PS2. They can compete in races with a friend or do something wilder, such as a catch the flag mode.

Red Dead Online



Through the plains



Multiplayer options: Online cooperative of four players

Red Dead Online is not as influential or as big as Grand Theft Auto Online. It's not even as big as Red Dead Redemption 2The attached game that held with it. It had a rocky launch, plagued by limited content and connection problems, but it has improved over time.

Players can create their character and only come across other players and cause chaos through the old west or in a posse. It was certainly a better attempt at multiplayer than what Rockstar offered with the first Red Dead Redemption, And Red Dead Online Is fun now from the start.

Rockstar Games Presents: Table Tennis



Out of expectations



Multiplayer options: Two player local USA

Rockstar Games Presents: Table Tennis Requires less work to prepare, thanks to local multiplayer options and the game that is immediately available for Xbox enthusiasts. As the name suggests, this is a table tennis game and an absurd good, perhaps even better than most real tennis games.

Fans eagerly hope that Rockstar will return to this idea years ago. Rockstar Games Presents: Table Tennis Put the WIIS version of table tennis Wii Sports As shame, because it managed to keep things easy and at the same time offer a robust series of movements and functions. There is nothing like a good match of table tennis with a friend occasionally.

The Warriors



Come out to play





The Warriors Systems

Issued October 17, 2005

Esrb M // blood, intense violence, sexual themes, strong language, use of drugs and alcohol



Multiplayer options: Two player local cooperative

The Warriors Was a game based on the film of the same name from 1979, with a series of Gang Wars that took place in New York. That seemed like a great idea for a game, and Rockstar jumped in the chance, albeit tens of years later.

The game had a local co-op mode for the campaign, where players could bash enemy gangs to forge with bats, stairs, fists, and so on. It was re-released on the PS4 digitally as a marginal improved version with HD images, making it easy to play on the PS5 today. It is a nice tribute to the film and expands some story bites, and it is a good fight to start, alone or with a friend.