Michigan is a Nebraska Football Statement Game
The biggest game in the Matt Rhule official is official for us. Michigan Week is here!
Nebraska will compete against the Michigan Wolverines at Memorial Stadium on Saturday at 2.30 p.m. NBNR -Podcast organizes Jared, Mike and Kyle discuss the importance of the game for the Matt Rhule era and give their predictions.
Below is a slightly processed transcript of their conversation.
Jar : Guys, it's Michigan Week. Big Game. Some could say that it is the biggest game of the Matt Rhule official period. It has been the Michigan week since the tranquility of the Houston Christian Game
Mike: I mean, it is the Michigan week probably before the Christian competition in Houston. Literally after we defeated Cincinnati, we said it will be perfect. It will be rainbows and sunshairs, and everyone will really feel that Michigan is coming into the city.
Jar: I think I just throw you away from what you have seen in recent weeks. What do you have the most confident to go into this game on Saturday?
Mike: Dylan Raiola. I understand that people are going to say, the defensive backs, they are highly appreciated. They did well. But we have not played anyone with good receiver talent on the outside.
So if I had to choose someone, gun to go, who will it be? Dylan Raiola. That is the number one man in this team. That is the man who will reach us the goals that we want to achieve.
Kyle: I am very confident about Dylan Raiola, but there is a name that I don't know would have mentioned someone because it doesn't matter to the opponent. It doesn't matter who you are playing. Something like that. Kyle Cunanan. His only goal is to kick field goals, and it is perfect.
Jared: Dylan Raiola is my number one self -assured man in the team.
That said, I feel really good about the skills players we have. And I think that might be what I'm sure – I think they can surpass Michigan. We can do it.
I really like the skills we have. … let Jacory Barney play. Let Dane Key go. Let Nyzaiah go. I don't think the defense of Michigan or their secondary is what we have seen of them over the past four or five years.
Mike: However, they still have talent. That's the only thing about Michigan. On paper they are more talented than Nebraska.
Mike: Okay, predictions time. What is your score and why?
Jared: I want all the men and women of Michigan to apologize why they have lost it and blame the suspension of Sherrone Moore.
30-20 Nebraska. Screw it, Nebraskas is going to kick Michigan's ass. I think we break the 27-game Losing Streak for ranked teams. I just feel it. I feel it in my bones. I feel it in my loins.
Kyle: So you say that Husker fans will really feel what “Matt Rhule” year 3 is “?
Jared: I just feel that Husker fans will run from Memorial Stadium around 5:30 pm, very happy.
Kyle: Man, you know what? I put my faith on Mike Ekller and Kyle Cunanan, whom I shouted at the start of the show. Give me one 27-24 victory over Michigan. Nebraska wins.
Mike: Okay, let me bring you back to earth, okay?
Jared: No, I like this feeling.
Mike: For a long time, Nebraska has not defeated ranked team, 27 colleagues. The Rush defense of Nebraska is a huge problem, and Michigan knows that. I'll tell you that now. I hope you are right. I hope I am wrong. I think Michigan wins with two scores. I have Michigan 34-24
