



Lancaster, Pa. An experienced leader with more than 15 years of coaching experience in the university athletics, Bruce Myers has been named head coach of the tennis teams of Franklin & Marshall men and ladies. Myers has experience at several levels of the NCAA after having spent time as head coach at the I- and III level division. He spent seven years as head coach at Buckknell University before he recently served as head coach at Arcadia. “I am incredibly enthusiastic to welcome coach Myers in the team,” said director of Athletics & Recreation Lauren Packer Webster . “I look forward to working with him to offer our talented and dedicated student athletes of all the support they need to achieve success in competition, classroom and community.” “I am very happy that I was mentioned as the tennis coach for men and ladies to Franklin & Marshall College,” said Myers. “I want to thank director of athletics and recreation Lauren Packer Webster And the F&M administration for their trust and support. I appreciated the meeting with the current student athletes and I am excited to work with them and the rest of the staff while we continue the proud tradition of Franklin & Marshall Tennis. Two squadrons inherit that are ranked nationally is exciting and I am looking forward to the possibility of fighting this spring for a Centennial Conference title. “ Myers coached both the men's and DameS teams in Arcadia in Arcadia and led both programs to the Middle Atlantic Conference (Mac) Freedom Tournament. His guidance helped two players to earn all-conference recognition. The teams of Myers also excelled in the classroom where 18 student athletes were appointed as the Mac Academic Honor Roll. Before he returned to the III ranks division, Myers spent two seasons (2022-24) as an assistant tennis coach for men in Temple, where the owls combined for 26 double match victories and in both seasons continued to the American Athletic Conference Tournament. In addition to his coaching on the field, Myers was an important role in working with the US Tennis Association (USTA) to protect funds for the newly constructed temple tennis complex. With the help of Myers, that facility was named one of the 45 winners in the annual Outstanding Facility Awards program of the USTA and now serves as a collegial community shub where the student body, teachers, staff and local community of all ages are offered. The longest term of office of Myers as head coach came when he led the Buckknell men for seven years (2016-22). Buckknell appeared two performances in the semi-final of the conference and was known for the recruitment of the sixth ranked class between all Mid-Major programs in 2022. That striking class arrived on campus only one year after Myers secured the 23rd ranked recruitment class in 2021 in 30 seas. During his time in Lewisburg Myers Five First-Team All-Patriot League selections and four Academic All-Patriot League-Honores coached. Myers has also been the header coach at the University of Delaware and Hoofddames coach at Longwood University, while he led both the men's and ladies teams in North Carolina A&T State. Myers got his start in coaching at the level of Division III, where he was an assistant coach for a year at Immaculata University before he became director of Tennis at his Alma Mater, Randolph-Macon. During each of those stops, his teams experienced a greater success during every consecutive season. A certified tennis professional by the United States Professional Tennis Association (USPTA), Myers made the transition to coaching after a successful career in the business world as a president and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at both the National Financial News Services (1993-07) and Shoprate.com. Myers graduated from Randolph-Macon in 1993 with a diploma in operation and economy. During his ungradued gaming career at the Yellow Jackets, he was a triple team captain and two-time All-old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) selection in Singles.

