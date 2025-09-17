



By Jim Fenton Fitchburg, Mass. – The Field Hockey team of Bridgewater State University achieved a dramatic victory to open the collegiate Athletic Conference schedule of Massachusetts. Second -year Samantha Souza (Dartmouth, Mass.) Scored 1:31 in extension to give De Beren a 2-1 victory at Fitchburg State University at Elliot Field on Tuesday evening. The bears were chased early in the fourth quarter before they received the equalizer and force the extra period. BSU is now 4-1 general and 1-0 in the Mascac while the Falcons are falling to 3-3 and 0-1. De Beren lost twice to the state of Fitchburg in the regular season a year ago before they eliminated the Falcons in the semi -final of the Mascac tournament. Souza scored her 10th goal of the season to win the game. The bears had stolen the ball in the defensive end and she sent a feed on a 3-on-2 rush. After a giving-and-go on the right between Junior Abbie Zuber (Westport, Mass.) And second -year -olds Kallie Rose (Dartmouth, mass.), Rose sent a pass near the front of the net. Souza was open on the left and she put a one-timer in the right post while she fell to end the game. The BSU bank suffered to celebrate for the cage. The overtime was played with seven players on each side. Trailend, 1-0, the bears on the board with 11:56 came over in regulations. After a turnover from Fitchburg, Zuber went to the left side of the cage, cut in the front and scored her fourth goal of the season. The Falcons had taken a 1-0 lead in the opening period with second-year students Madison Butler (Carver, Mass.) Scoring Senior Sophia Yates (Woodstock, vt.) At 2:13 PM. BSU had an edge of 14-10 in Schoten and 11-6 in corner kicks. Bears senior keeper Brianna Gagnon (Tewksbury, Mass.) Had three saves to take her fourth victory. Second -year Isabella Corcoran (Braintree, Mass.) Real saves made for the Falcons. BSU and Fitchburg State meet again in Bridgewater on 11 October. BSU returns to Salem State on Mazzaferro Field on Friday at 7 p.m. The state of Fitchburg is on Saturday at 11 am in Framingham State

