Ranking list of the University Football: Clemson Debuts, Oklahoma State sinks further in the soil 25
Clemson's descent to the bottom 25 started in his first attacking series of the season, while the Tigers declined on a three-and-out that ended with a bag. Since then there has been no stabilization. A team ranked no. 4 In the AP front season survey, aimlessly deposited to a 1-2 start.
During week 2, the only victory of the Tigers came for a little inspiring fashion against a Troy team jumped to a 16-0 lead. It would be one thing if Troy was one of the most important squadrons of the Sun Belt. But the Trojans turned around and only produced 112 meters of total attack during a house loss of 28-7 week 3 for Memphis.
In the meantime, Clemson dropped his ACC -opener at Georgia Tech. The Tigers will now be forced to walk around the table to College Football Play -off. A home game of a week 4 against a mediocre Syracuse team should help the Tigers to get out of their funk, but Clemson proved more than worth the bottom 25 designation during the opening of three games of the season.
Ranking list of the University Football: Miami jumps to number 2, Texas A&M joins Top 10 in CBS Sports 136
Chip Patterson
An attack that is nationally at 451.9 yards per match last season is now at 109th at 319.3 Yards per match. A praised defense is also struggling to meet the expectations of the preseason. The good news for Clemson is that the Tigers have a lot of company of the ACC this week.
This year's bottom 25 formula has been adjusted to guarantee fair display of the sport. Each of the Power Four Leagues get an automatic bid for the bottom 25 every week, and a total of 10 Power Four schools must be represented.
Lower 25 rankings
^ Closed this week at Bottom 25
The ACCLE LOOD
Boston College's game with Stanford was a bottom 25 play-in game. The Eagles could not stick to a lead of 17-6 and fell 30-20. But can you really blame them for shaking them in the second half? The competition started at 10.30 pm Eastern. How many BC -fans stayed up to 2 a.m. local time to see the conclusion?
25. Clemson^
24. Duke^
23. Colorado^
22. Northwest (22)
21. Boston College^
Rapid
Florida started the season at number 15 in the AP survey, while Kansas State arrived at number 17. They are a combined 2-7 and the two victories are against FCS competition. The five teams in this layer have a combined zero victories on the FBS competition, and Oregon State is Winless because it is on its way to a dribing at number 6 Oregon.
20. Florida (24)
19. Kansas State^
18. Oregon State^
17. Coastal Carolina^
16. Georgia State (4)
Shoot at no cylinders
You know that things go bad if the coach is fired mid -September. That is the case for UCLA, which is 0-3 with two losses against Mountain West teams led by first-year coaches. If the Bruins do not win in Northwestern next week, 0-12 will be on the table.
15. Central Michigan^
14. Arkansas State^
13. UCLA (19)
12. Middle Tennessee (6)
11. Ball -state (3)
Predictable arm
Things are looking for at least one team in this group. Georgia Southern picked up his first in week 3 by surviving Jacksonville State 41-34 with a 10-0 fourth quarter. The Eagles were chosen to finish second in the Sun Belt East and could still compete in their competition after surrendering 101 points in seasonal losses to Fresno State and USC.
10. Kent State (9)
9. Western Michigan (16)
8. Louisiana monro (13)
7. Georgia Southern (2)
6. San Jose State (14)
Unusual suspects
It is not unprecedented for a Power Four team to slip so far. But Virginia Tech and Oklahoma State are not the programs that you expect to see here. The historically proud hokies and cowboys are a combined 1-5, with the 27-7 week 1 victory of Oklahoma State on FCS Foe Tennessee-Martin that is the only victory. Oklahoma State was eliminated in week 3, but did anyway when the four teams won under it or had respectable impressions. The aftertaste of a loss of 69-3 week 2 at Oregon still remains at the breath of the cowboys.
5. Virginia Tech (7)
4. Eastern Michigan (11)
3. Umass (8)
2. Akron (1)
1. Official State (5)
