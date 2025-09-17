



Clarksville, Tenn. The men's team of Austin Pey State University Facebedoakland City in a double spectator with double styles, Tuesday, at the Governors Tennis Courts. The governors won four singles matches in their first games of the day. Vincent Lu And Logan Tomovski Deserved Straight set victories. Felipe de la Hormazas Match was won in three sets, where the second set went to a Tie-Breaker with a four-point final tiebraker. Lucas Rancial defeated his opponent and also went to a second set of Tiebreaker who ended in a four -point tiebraker. The GOVS continued the Doublehead with a few victories in double. Rohan Loubser And Lu beat their opponents 6-3. Glen Arnet And Ranciaro defeated their opponent, 6-2. During the double matches there was a rain and lightning institution that brought the tournament back an hour. After the delay, the competition day continued and the doubles resumed. Due to the weather delay, a second set of Doubles was played and the second set of singles was canceled. The second set of Doubles was won by Loubser and Tomovski with 6-2 and Ranciaro and LU 6-0. The GOVS will continue their autumn for the road in Theita Ohio Valley Regionals, 9-12 October, in West Lafayette, Indiana. The GOVS do not return to a home game until the spring opener on March 7. Cow against Oakland City Singles Jose Andres Perezdef. Rohan Loubser 6-4, 2-6, 14-12 Juanes Pintodef. Glen Arnet 7-5, 6-4 Vincent Lu def. Louki Nivarlet, 6-4, 6-3 Logan Tomovski def. Aleksander Ivancevic, 7-5, 6-3 Felipe de la Hormaza def. Luis Cordoba, 6-1, 6-7 (4), 10-4 Lucas Rancial Def. Nelson Ramos, 5-7, 7-6 (4), 10-8 Sebastian Bahamondedef. Bodi van Galen 7-6, 7-5 Double Rohan Loubser / Vincent Lu Def. Nelson Ramos /Jose Andres Perez Perez6-3 Glen Arnet / Lucas Rancial def. Louki Nivarlet / Micheal Wasssef 6-2 Juanes Pinto/ Luis Córdoba Def. Logan Tomovski / Felipe de la Hormaza 6-4 Double Rohan Loubser / Logan Tomovski Def. Nelson Ramos /Jose Andres Perez Perez6-2 Lucas Rancial / Vincent Lu Def. Samarbir Sidhu / Louki Nivarlet 6-0 Juanes Pinto / Micheal Wasssef Def. Felipe de la Hormaza / Bodi van Glen 2-6 Follow the GOVS on Social For news and updates prior to the Governors season, follow the men's tennis team on Twitter (@Govsmtn) and Instagram (@Govstennis).

