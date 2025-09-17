Scsu Field Hockey is coming back to beat Franklin Pierce in OT, 3-2





Southern Connecticut State University Field Hockey achieved an exciting 3-2 overtime victory at Franklin Pierce in Rindge, NH Southern improved to 2-3 with their second consecutive victory, while FPU dropped to 1-3 during the season. Taylor Leckey The game winner only delivered 20 seconds in the extension of a pass by Isabella Folster. Leckey's goal was her second of the game and Folster's second assist of the game. Natalia Fiato Also scored the first goal of the owls of the game when Southern lagged 2-0 behind. The owls surpassed the ravens, 23-8, with Rachel Miller make three saves in the first half of the game and Lyndsay Troisi Adding two saves in 30 minutes of playing time after replacing Miller.

Franklin Pierce took an early lead with the goal of Sydalia Savage in the first period and extended their benefits in the second period by the goal of Reese Swanson, assisted by Lilyan Zavras. However, the owls have mounted a strong comeback in the third period with Fiato who scored a crucial goal and Leckey nets another, assisted by Folster, to level the score. The match remained 2-2 tied at the end of the regulations, so that the stage for overtime was set. In the extra frame, Folster drove to the top of the circle and pulled a few defenders before he dropped a pass to her left. Leckey picked up the pass and shot past the ravens keeper to give the owls the victory of the coming behind. Southern is back in action on Saturday 20 September, when she goes to Colchester, VT. Traveling to take on Saint Michael's at 11.00 am, the Uilen return home on Monday 22 September to organize St. Thomas Aquinas in their last non-conference matchup of the season before they are organized on Saturday 27 September on Saturday 27 September. September 27. September 27. Read the full article

