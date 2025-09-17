Family -Tennis -Family of Family

Usman and Umarya and Meet each other within two months in the final of two large age championships before the age of age.

The first was the 6th Efunkoya U-15 Table tennis tournament, which was held in the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos, in August.

A month later they met again in the final of the 2nd Atanda Musa U-15 Invitational Tournament in the Lagos Country Club, Ikeja.

Both finals were won by 15-year-old Usman, the older brother of Umar (11).

Their stunning display of talent and determination at both tournaments held officials and spectators on the edge of their seats, and few people who had only discovered that they were brothers at one of the tournaments, wanted to know who their father was.

Their father is Isa Ayoola, a former table tennis player, is a chartered accountant, who also acts as a coach. Ayoola started his table tennis trip in 1985 and his career included more than two decades, culminating in the National Sports Festival in Kaduna. He shared the courts with some of Nigerias -best players, including Segun Toriola, coach Malo, Kazeem Adeleke and Isau Aiyemojuba. His seniors were legends at the time such as the late Yomi Bankole and Atanda Musa.

He was not quite surprised to see them play against each other in the final.

The first time they faced each other in a final, I was not there, but I received all the information about the tournament. I had spent a month with them in Lagos because I was on leave, their father told Punch Sports Extra.

So playing themselves in the final is something they have always expected. They would meet in the semi -final of a championship in the state of Osun, but another player defeated Usman in the quarterfinals and met Umar in the semi -final.

After he revenge his older brothers in Osun State, Umar had started a rivalry of words with his Usman.

When I arrived at our father's chair, I saw Usman with him and told him that I had defeated the person who hit him. I told him that we would meet each other soon and I wanted it to be in a final.

But his older brother had the last word in their first meeting and beat him 3-1 in the final of the Efunkoya table tennis tournament. A month later he sought revenge for his loss, but was again defeated in another explosive meeting with five set.

He called a time-out when we were 7-4 in the fourth game, and he led 2-1. If I had matched the game 2-2, I would have won, Umar told Punch Sports Extra.

The second time he defeated me in the Atanda Musa tournament, I was the one who let him win, but we will meet again, he added.

It is safe to say that table tennis is running in the Ayoolas family. Their sister, Kabirat Ayoola, is the current Nigerian number one in the Girls U-19 category and arranged number seven in the seniors.

However, they were reluctant to be interested in the game.

Quadri Aruna would always tell me that I had to train my children because they would stay with me for life, unlike other players. So Umar, Umar and their older sister, Kabirat, started playing table tennis. I started to introduce them when they were three years old, their father said.

With my experience I was able to convince them to play table tennis and combine with their education, just like I did. At the moment they all want to go pro, even though they have ambitions to also promote their education. Usman also wants to become a civil engineer, but his wish is to proceed with table tennis.

They are all players from Quadri Arunas Academy, thanks to the band that their parents from the nineties have.

In addition to personal rivalry, both boys have impressive performance. Usmans Crowning Achievement came to the 2024 National Youth Games, where he won two gold medals. When the Umars was to turn this year, he managed a gold and a silver respectable, but not enough to dethronize his brother.

It was his turn to go this year, so I told him to also win gold medals from the youth matches, but he came back home with a gold and a silver. In the meantime I have two gold medals from the same event, Usman said.

While the Ayoola brothers continue their journey, their father remains a pillar of support, train and remind them of the larger whole.

With Arunas, a solid foundation of discipline and education, and a healthy rivalry between brothers and sisters who drives them to excel, the Ayoola brothers are traveling to become world champions like their father, as for them.

My wish is to see them world champions, and they are already on that trip.