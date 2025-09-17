



New York / Toronto – The National Hockey League Players Association (NHLPA) and the National Hockey League (NHL) have today launched the formal RFP phase (Request for Proposal) phase of the selection process of the host town for the World Cup Hockey 2028, with the Premier-Vorge, with the Premieri, with the Premier-to-America and Europe, Tournament. This phase follows a successful expression of interest (EOI) that was launched in June of this year and received an overwhelming response. The RFP phase continues with the NHL and the NHLPA, which has a workshop in Toronto for the North American cities on September 17-18, and one in Zurich, Switzerland on 22-23 September for the non-Noord-American cities. These workshops are organized to abandon the cities about the vision and requirements for the event, and to offer candidate guest cities the opportunity to seek any clarifications when preparing their entries. The NHL and the NHLPA will then perform a detailed overview of all entries, with the latest selections of the host city that are expected to be announced in Q1 of 2026. Planned for February 2028, it is expected that a World Cup Hockey 2028, an eight-country tournament, is expected to be Round-Robin and Elimination competitions in two host cities, with the semi-final and champion match that will currently take place in one of those cities in one of those cities, subject to the last selection of the host city. The tournament is expected to be 12 days in duration and contain 17 competitions, together with extensive additional programming such as unique fan events. This edition of the tournament marks the fourth World Cup Hockey in History, after successful events in 1996, 2004 and 2016. It also builds on the momentum of 4 nations that will be held earlier this year. Geminated Sports Business Journals event of the year, the widespread 4 countries face-off saw Canada USA beat in a sold-out tournament that broke through the sports landscape. 4 Nations Face-Off have yielded a significant economic impact in the two guest cities that bring fans from all over the world to support their countries and at the same time produce records of television viewers and views on social media. World Cup of Hockey 2028 offers an incredible opportunity for the guest cities to deliver cultural and economic impact and at the same time serve as the hosts of a worldwide celebration of hockey at the highest level. The RFP process is managed by Playfly Sports, a leading sports marketing and media company with deep experience in major international events. For more information, contact: [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nhl.com/news/world-cup-of-hockey-2028-host-cities-formal-application-process-open The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos