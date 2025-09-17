I have been a university football fan for over 50 years. That dates from an older brother who placed a hole in the Garage G Shame Wall after Alabama had surrendered a late lead to Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl of 1974. That punch announced the sport as something serious, an autumn weekly ritual that would regulate the emotional health in my life for the coming week. Since then I have been addicted.

Like most fans, I trust my eye test. It is well tightened. However, I have become a bit of a statistics, given the explosion of today available. Firstly, our eyes cannot catch everything, especially in a sport where our eyes tend to follow the ball. Secondly, our Priors likes to guide our eyes to what we want to see, while we sometimes blind ourselves to things that we would probably have to pay more attention to. Between Saturday I like to dig into the numbers and see what they can add (or subtract) of what I saw.

Note: My interests are usually random than linear. I don't hunt a formula or pattern to predict a result, just reliving Saturday through spread blades, hunting curios. I am also an English and history of history, UNC 90, hardly an expert in figures. You can point to all idiocies.

This is the most fundamental healthy defense that is seen in Chapel Hill in a long time.

Two straight matches without allowing an offensive touchdown? Is that more permitted?

Summary of the eye test: Tacklings Better. Corners are better. Run Fits are better. Picking up blocks is better. It is the kind of defensive competence that we could only wish was linked to violations with Sam Howell, Drake Maye, Josh Downs, TEZ Walker, Omarion Hampton, etc. Depth: Problem. Lack of future pros: problem. Yet this is much better defensive coaching than Weve in Chapel Hill in a long time.

94, 63, 99, 105, 49, 58, 95, 116, 97, 72.

These have been the last 10 years of total defense ranking for UNC. Were hungry For something better, and the Belichick brand is all about defense. And that can influence how we see things.

This is currently an UNCS defensive ranking in Yards per game.

This is currently UNCS defensive ranking in SP+, which adapts to the power and pace of the opponent. It also still uses talent measures, which are probably total guesses for this schedule. Grain of salt and such.

How have our opponents so far done offenses against other competition?

UNC: 542 Yards, 7.53 per game

Abilene Christian: 489 Yards, 8.15 meters each.

AppTatus: 218 Yards, 4.04 Yards per game

UNC: 271 Yards, 3.82 Yards per game

Monmouth: 563 Yards, 7.83 Yards per game

Lehigh: 181 Yards, 3.0 meters per game

Wofford: 272 Yards, 3.9 meters per game

UNC: 199 Yards, 3.2 meters per game

Summary of the figures: the defense so far is considerably better than our 10-year-old median experience. It is also average, dead center of the Belcurve. So far. That is again, certainly a step further from terrible. The compositions suggest that it has been on the same footing with Lehighs and App States defenses. And yes, transitive compositions are how we can joke at the end of each season that a team of 3 wins is better than the national champion. Simply interesting, not final.

We could See in the week-over week improvement, which would be entirely logical for new staff with a new selection. Or

We could See a defense that was unhappy against TCU, good against a bad FBS team, and dominant against an FCS attack that was also dominated by Lehigh (and struggled heavily against 0-3 Wofford).

I hope that you no longer expect a little more revealing than that. Worked here three games, plus dealing with samples of opponent with more FCS data points than FBS. Well, have much more clarity at the half point. UCF is currently largely an unknown infringement and produces average results against Jacksonville State and dominant statistics against NC A&T. Clemson somehow changes some way of an experienced group of four and five stars on attack in just an above-average outfit that sputtering at the worst moments. Cal has an intriguing first -year QB in a new violation that has been average so far. Still, in combination with a Justin Wilcox defense, that was good enough to be unbeaten with a piece of very profitable games for the Golden Bears. Yet none of those violations seem frightening.

Subject number: 119. That's where the infringement Rangt National in Time of possession (26:30 per game). That is okay if you have the kind of explosiveness that Yardage eats in chunks and finishes on disks. It's not okay if your defense is missing and your attack near FBS is in explosive plays and points per disk. Offensive inefficiency hangs this defense to dry.

What do the numbers tell my eyes to look at the next game? UCFS Offensive 3rd Downs.

UNCS Defense is 117th in opponent 3rd Down Conversions. Opponents move the chains at almost half of their 3rd downs against Carolina, and that also contributes to defensive fatigue. 3rd Downs go a long way to defining a defense and showing improvement.

