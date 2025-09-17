



Domen knowledge | 21-8-2025 12:56:00 pm Gambier Ohio- The Denison Women's Tennis team rang the way to NCAC Foe Kenyon College for the Kenyon Invite last weekend, including Case Western Reserve University and Carnegie Mellon for the two-day event. Day one The Big Red faced a few elite competition, when they started with Case Western Reserve, fell in their only double match before they split the Singles matches 2-2, all in straight sets. Denison would struggle against Carnegie Mellon, who last season went all the way to the NCAA tournament Sweet 16, and would lose all their matches except their doubles. The last team was against NCAC -Rival Kenyon, and the Big Red would be swept in all five of their singles matches. Carter Nye had an impressive first day and won her double and singles match against Case Western Reserve. Day two Day two would present more doubles matches than singles, and the Big Red would play most of their matches against Case Western Reserve, one of the five double matches and one of the three wins in the singles. Only two singles matches were played between the Tartans and Denison, while Carnegie Mellon both took straight sets. When he went against Kenyon, the Big Red took one out of three double games before being swept into the two singles matches. Second -year Caitlin Van Winkle Had a solid weekend, with 2-1 in doubles. Saturday results Denison vs. Case Western Reserve Double

Game 1: Victoria Gazda/Formorial Hang (CWRUW) Def. Hayley Shay /Cater is (dew) 6-2 Singles

Game 1: Ava Karrenbauer (CWRUW) Def. Ariana Rodriguez (WOW) 6-3, 6-4

Game 2: Hayley Shay (Denw) Def. Sara Fernandez (CWURW) 6-2, 6-2

Game 3: Gabby Lee (Cwruw) did it. Maddie Larsen (Wden) 7-6, 6-3

Game 4: The Certester (W). Yaseming (Cruw (Cru) 6-3, 6-1 Denison vs. Carnegie Mellon Double

Game 1: Divya Venkatarama/Ancele Dolensek (CMUW) def. Peyton Oda / Maddie Larsen (Wden) 6-0

Game 2: Caitlin Van Winkle / Rafaella Ramos (Denw) Def. Kotistha Modak/Allison Hsieh (CMUW) 6-3

Game 3: Anna Chow/Joycie Lu (CMUW) Def. Sophia Gallagher / Anna Leach (Wden) 6-3 Singles

Game 1: Allison Hsieh (CMUW) Def. Rafaella Ramos (WOW) 6-3, 6-0

Game 2: Doe Kanumuri (cmuw). Maddie Larsen (Wdus) 6-0, 6-1

Game 3: Anika Joshi (CMUW) Def. Hayley Shay (WOW) 6-3, 6-2

Game 4: Ancele Dolensek (CMUW) def. Caitlin Van Winkle (WOW) 6-3, 6-1

Game 5: Jane Wong (CMUW) Def. Peyton Oda (Wow) 6-1, 6-0

Game 6: Host Victory (CMUW) def. Anna Leach (Wdus) 6-0, 6-1 Denison vs. Kenyon Singles

Game 1: Eleni Lazaridou (Kenw) Def. Caitlin Van Winkle (Wdus) 7-5, 7-5

Game 2: Kiara Komlodi (Kenw) def. Peyton Oda (WOW) 6-1, 6-4

Game 3: Clare Hudson (Kenw) Def. Rafaella Ramos (WOW) 6-2, 6-4

Game 4: Maggie Shope (Kenw) Def. Anna Leach (WOW) 6-2, 7-6

Game 5: Madeline Chappars (Kenw) Def. Ariana Rodriguez (Wdus) 6-4, 2-6, 10-8 Sunday results- denisonon Denison vs. Case Western Reserve Double

Game 1: Maya Brink/Atra Biia (CWRUW). Caitlin Van Winkle / Rafaella Ramos (WOW) 7-6 (0-6)

Game 2: Prachi Shah/Tara Markovic (Cwruw) Def. Ariana Rodriguez / Anna Leach (Wden) 6-3

Game 3: Yasemin Bilgin/Trisha Vellanki (CWRUW) Def. Hayley Shay /Cater is (dew) 6-2

Game 4: Kareena Sivanesan/Ava Karrenbauer (CWRUW) Def. Hayley Shay /Carter is (new) 7-6 (0-5)

Game 5: Peyton Oda / Rafaella Ramos (Denw) do. Katalina Wang/Gay Lee (CWRUW) 6-3 Singles

Game 1: Yasemin Bilgin (CWRUW) Def. Ariana Rodriguez (Wow) 6-1, 6-3

Game 2: Emma Thoms (Cwruw) did it. Carter Nay (DenW) 6-3, 6-2

Game 3: Hayley Shay (Denw) Def. Kareena Sivnesan (Cwruw) 7-6 (0-5), 6-2 Denison vs. Carnegie Mellon

Singles

Game 1: Shelly Zinchenko (CMUW) Def. Peyton Oda (Wow) 6-1, 6-0

Game 2: Divya Venkatarama (CMUW) def. Rafaella Ramos (Wow) 6-2, 6-2 Denison vs. Kenyon Double

Game 1: Eleni Lazaridou/Hana Nouaime (Kenw) Def. Peyton Oda / Maddie Larsen (Wden) 6-3

Game 2: Caitlin Van Winkle / Maddie Larsen (Denw) Def. Bridgette Kelly/Maggie Shope (Kenw) 7-6 (0-5)

Game 3: Sophia Carling/Elizabeth Ackermann (Kenw) Def. Ariana Rodriguez / Anna Leach (Wden) 6-1 Singles

Game 1: Hana Nouaime (Kenw) Def. Maddie Larsen (Wow) 6-1, 6-1

Game 2: Elizabeth Ackermann (Kenw) Def. Audrey Stanfield (DenW) 7-5, 6-0 Next for the Big Red

Denison travels to St. Louis, Mo. For the ITA Central Regional Championships. The championships take place from Friday 19 September to Monday 22 September.

