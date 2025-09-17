69th District Level Table Tennis Championship concludes Sports :: Pressnote.in





Udaipur. The 69th district level Table tennis championship (under 17 and under-19 categories), organized under the Aegis of St. Teresa Vidya Deep Senior Secondary School, Udaipur, concluded with exciting competitions and remarkable versions by the young players. In the singles 'Singles' Boys under the age of 19 Kunwar Dakshesh Pratap Singh (son of Dr. Vikram Singh) showed an excellent shape by winning all his matches and securing the first position, while Bhavya Raj Singh finished second. In the singles among the 17 boys, Lavya Gupta achieved the first position followed by Chidanand Dora in second place. Among girls, in the Under-19 category, Dhuvika Soni was the first to appear and Natasha Gupta was second, while Samriddhi Dangi was in the category under 17 and the first position secured and Siddhi Dangi finished second. In the team events, Rockwood High School achieved the first position and finished the MDS school second in the category among the 19 girls. In the category among the 17 girls, CPS school in the first place, followed by Rockwood High School. In the category under the age of 19, the Sector-3 of the Central Academy made the first position while the government Senior Secondary School, Kelashpuri was second. St. Anthony School was in the first place in the category among the 17 boys and St. Gregorius School was second. The closing ceremony witnessed the presence of Chief Guest Principal by St. Teresa School & Observer Govind Singh Rathore, together with selection committee Convener Devendra Singh Sarangdevot, who spread prizes to the winners and encouraged the players for their clear sporting future. Source:

