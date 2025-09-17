



The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) threatened to withdraw from the current Asia Cup 2025 on Monday if the International Cricket Council (ICC) Andy Pycroft did not remove from the Match referee Panel. The ICC officially rejected the plea on Tuesday and Pakistan still has to respond. A PTI report shows that such a movement could cost the PCB between USD 1216 million (INR 106141 Crore) in turnover. Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board, Mohsin Naqvi (AP) The five test-playing Nationsindia, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan participation in the current Asia Cup tournament form 75 percent of the annual turnover of the Asian cricket counter, each earning 15 percent. The remaining part is shared by associated countries. This income includes broadcasting deals (linear and digital), different sponsorship and ticketing. PCB will earn between the USD 1216 million from the current Asia cup, and pulling out can leave a big hole in their treasury. Interestingly, Mohsin Naqvi, the PCB chairman, who also holds the position of the Federal Minister of the Interior and Narcotics in Pakistan, is currently head of ACC. On Monday, Naqvi did not make any words as he went to social media to express indignation in the Indian team because he did not shook Pakistani players at the end of their Asia Cup collision in Dubai. In a separate message he confirmed that the PCB was looking for the intervention of ICC to take action against Pycroftt, who reportedly had violated the code of conduct when he asked the two captains not to shake hands with the throw. “Can Naqvi run the risk that Pakistan loses around USD 16 million from a projected budget of USD 227 million for the tax year? That will be around seven percent of the annual PCB income. “It will be on thin ice for him. But again, as one of the important ministers of Pakistan, he must also keep his respect for his countrymen,” said a source that is private for developments in PTI about PTI about anonymity conditions. The report also clearly stated that if Pakistan continues with the switch to withdraw from the competition after the no-manshake row, they can be in the ACC director's room, with drivers of other cricket boards who are likely to oppose the granting of Hen the annual share of 15% without participating in a matches of a Matches of a Marquete Event competitions. The size of the Asia Cup is such that India and Pakistan meet twice, the next on Sunday at the same location in the Super Four phase of the competition. With the rivalry conflict as the largest income generator, a pull-out can mean that Naqvi, the ACC chef, will also have to bear the victim of the official broadcaster. In short, PCB and Naqvi have little to win and more to lose. Pycroft is expected to continue as the match referee in the Pakistan match against the VAE on Wednesday. Unless other ACC -Landen decide to offer them some leeway by exchanging the matches of Pycroft and Richie Richardson.

