Costs: St. Olaf football player was 'Innocent Bysteller' in failed theft attempt that led to a fatal shooting





A man is charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a St. Olaf student and football player on Friday. Terrell Anthony Ranzy, 19, is confronted with one count of second -degree murder, one count of second -degree manslaughter and one count of illegal firearm possession. Authorities were called to a house in South St. Paul at night on a report on a notification of a non-responding 20-year-old. Related: victim of murder of South St. Paul, identified as St. Olaf football player; Suspect in custody Officers were told that the man in a bedroom was up, but had problems opening the door because something blocked it, according to a criminal complaint. When they had opened the door for a few centimeters, they saw that the body of an unconscious person had blocked it. They also saw a large puddle of blood. Officers pushed the door open and found two men who had been shot. According to judicial documents, Matthew Lee, 20, was on the floor and had blood on his clothing. He was declared dead on the spot. Related: 'A tragic loss': St. Olaf football player killed in South St. Paul was 'Great Kid', says Coach Another 20-year-old man was found with shot wounds on his arms and hull, and had a tourniquet on one of his arms. Officers also found a gun on a table in the room. After they had spoken with witnesses, researchers heard that the two victims of the Scot wounds and Ranzy had been hanging around in a group that evening and went to the house in South St. Paul around 3 o'clock The group was in the bedroom when Ranzy and the 20-year-old started comparing their weapons. Judicial documents state that Ranzy's was an “XD” with a black magazine and the 20-year-old was a Glock 19 with a Tan Magazine. Allegedly, 20-year-old Ranzy said that he always had to keep a round in the room. A witness, the 20-year-old and Lee went into the bathroom together, and the 20-year-old told them that he would rob Ranzy from his gun. Both Lee and the witness state court documents that he should not do it. Despite their supplications, when they returned, the 20-year-old pulled out his gun and tried to rob Ranzy from his gun. Ranzy first shot his gun in the ceiling and then on the group, who touched Lee and the 20-year-old. The witness saw both the 20-year-old and Ranzy firing their weapons. Two people jumped out of the window to prevent them from being shot. The witness described Lee as a “innocent bystander” in the situation, is court documents. During the search for the bedroom, researchers found a total of 9 mm and 40 caliber shells in total, which suggests that two weapons were fired. Ranzy ran from the house after the shooting and led to a short shelter in the area, but was found in a nearby barn and arrested. The court document notes that Ranzy is forbidden to possess firearms because they are convicted of violence threats in January. For related stories: Criminal charges Fatally shooting murder of South St. Paul

