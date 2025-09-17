If you buy an independently assessed product or service via a link on our website, Variety can receive a affiliated committee.

Two weeks ago, Aryna Sabalenka in Flushing Meadows defended her US Open title with a straight-set victory on Amanda Anisimova to claim her fourth Grand Slam trophy and second in New York. The final, which lasted a little more than 90 minutes, depended on the stability of Sabalenka under pressure. For De Wit -Russian athlete, who falls short earlier this year in the final of both the Australian Open and Roland Garros, the victory strengthened her reputation as the most dominant hard court player on tour.

“I remember the moment I entered the stadium for the first time – it immediately brought me back to the final of last year and the moment of winning,” Sabalenka tells me in the St. Regis in New York City, one day in the US Open Tournament, and a week before she won her fourth Grand Slam. “It was just such a good vibes and I really want to replicate that and experience that feeling again.”

Of course we now know that they successfully manifested a different victory to the first woman since Serena Williams to win back-to-back US OpenS and to solidify its ranking no. 1. However, before we sit opposite each other in the large ballroom of the legendary hotel, sipping a “marg -aryna” cocktail that she created in collaboration with Dobel Tequila, only fantasizing about how she would celebrate a US Open victory.

Maestro Dobel Diamante Tequila

Although drinking and parties are not part of the lifestyle for a professional athlete, Sabalenka says that there is no drink that she enjoys more than Tequila when celebrating the end of a long tournament run. So it was only appropriate that she would collaborate with the Mexican Spirits brand for the US Open, of which she says it is one of the few tequilas that does not give her a hangover.

“I remember trying one day Dobel and the next day I didn't feel that I had had something the night before.” She says. “I had something like:” Oh, that's really good. “

So, how will she celebrate her? Open victory? Next year she is planning to go back to Greece and to rent a huge boat and travel across the islands. “It's so beautiful, so clean,” she says. “And DJs at the beach clubs, they always play really cool music. You always have fun there. And the food – oh my god – the food is great.”

Sabalenka talks below Variety About her party plans, Dobel Tequila campaign, rivalry on the field and tennis fashion:

How did this partnership come about?

I love Tequila and I feel that Dobel is really the smoothest. I feel really great the next day, because before I would drink the next day, I was still a hangover. And I remember that one day I tried Dobel and the next day I didn't feel that I had had something the night before. And I had something like that: 'Oh, that's really good. What if I met the team and got some free things? Just to my house when I have a moment to have fun with the friends. And then we just came to the partnership and it was really great and fun. And we came with 'Marg-Aryna, That is clearly dobel and then we mix it with Tropical Punch Olipop, making it healthier and a different taste, but so good. I like a Margarita.

What is your relationship with alcohol and parties given your strict schedule?

There is not much time that we can just go outside and have fun. I just had a week after a week after Wimbledon. So there I could allow myself to get small drinks. And I love certain drinks and sometimes I get tired of having the same. So when I feel like trying something else, I always ask: “Whatever alcohol you have in it, can you just switch it for Tequila?” And they always pour a fobal instead of anything. And they always taste great. And when I have something to celebrate, such as a title or after the tournament, I stand to drink a bit. So it is not that much because we always remain disciplined and are very strict for the schedule. And there are not many options for having fun. But drinking celebration is the best, because then you are from: 'Oh, whatever. I will have it all 'and you go for it the next day.

Where do you like to travel if you have the rare free time?

Of course, Athens, Mykonos. But next year we are planning to rent a huge boat, to stay in a boat and go around the islands. So I feel that Greece is the best place. It is so beautiful, so clean. And DJs at the beach clubs, they always play really cool music, you always have fun there. And the food, oh my god, the food is great.

What is your pre-match ritual?

The day before the competition you take it easy. You just like one hit in the middle of the day and then a treatment and then just chilling in the room looking at what Netflix attempt to go to bed. I don't try to go to bed so early, but not later than 12. Usually it is just like 11. Sometimes I struggle to fall asleep. And the next day I always like to go to my favorite breakfast places. It also depends on the time of the competition. If it's about 7 pm, I take it easy and enjoy my time. And then the moment I get in the car, go inside, this is the moment when I switch off and I start to get into that match mode. And sometimes I like to turn on my headphones and just listen to the music and I think of what I have to motivate myself. And then we go inside, we warm up, we stay with the team, we have our lunch and then it's time to rock and roll.

Do you have a specific number or playlist you listen to for a match?

It's always different. It is a seasonal thing. When I get something tired, I switch it to a different type of music. But at the moment, since I have been to Mykonos and I love this DJ atmosphere, I just go for a 'We are the people remix, and I just keep the radio on Spotify and it is just a very cool mix of music. Or I just go to a coldplay playlist. It is always different, I am not the person who will always listen to one artist.

How do you deal with your tennis rivalry?

Rivalry is such a large part of the tennis culture. I think I love it. I think that is what encourages me to get better. And I remember that, since a very young age, I would always push this rivalry situation to work harder and do better and get better. So I think it's great, it's a good push for me to keep working hard and trying to get better than another and it is always a process of learning and getting better. That's why I love sports because you always compete with someone, you have to consider it a good thing.

Tennis fashion has become so much ubiquitous in recent years. Have you seen trends on the field or in the stands that you specifically love or hate?

I actually like to see tennis so fashionable and that every other brand does a kind of collaboration with tennis. So frankly, I like it so much. And I like that. There is not such a thing in fashion like “Oh it's bad or it's okay.” I feel that everyone has a different position about fashion and everyone loves different things. It is cool for sport to get bigger, to bring more people into sport, more interest in sport and it is good for us at the end of the day. So far, whatever I see, I love it. I think it's cool, people who become creative and do collaborations and every brand does it in its own way. So I like that and it makes our sport, our life, more popular and bigger and we are seen more for what we do. I think it's so cool.