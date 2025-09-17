Tom Brady to participate in the Saudi flag football tournament





NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles! Tom Brady comes from retirement. The sevenfold Super Bowl champion will be one of the current and former NFL players who will compete in a three-team flag football tournament in Saudi Arabia in March. Click here for more sports reporting on Foxnews.com Brady will be with Saquon Barkley, Ceedee Lamb, Christian McCaffrey, Maxx Crosby, Rob Grakowski and others in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic on March 21 in Kingdom Arena in Riyadh. Pete Carroll, Sean Payton and Kyle Shanahan will be the coaches. “It's a multi -year obligation,” said Brady Monday. “It is clear that we start well. The first year will be a bit where everyone is attention and energy. It is the first time we have ever done something like that, but all the players I spoke to are enthusiastic about playing. “It is clear that with the Olympic Games in 2028, I think it is all the first exposure of the NFL players to it, and I didn't want to miss a part of it.” Chargers' Khalil Mack suffers horrible arm injury versus Raiders FOX Sports will release the tournament and comedian Kevin Hart will be the host. Brady collaborated with Turki Alalshikh, the chairman of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority. “I could no longer be excited to return to the field, let the competitive juices flow along some of the Games brightest stars and iconic legends, and bring a really unique worldwide sporting event to fans everywhere during the Riyadh season,” Brady added in a press release. “I have always admired the power of flag football and how it connects fans of all ages, and it is great to be able to show the sport on such a worldwide stage while combining so many incredibly trained athletes.” GRONKOWSKI, who is an analyst on Fox Sports such as Brady, said that his former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate asked him to be part of the flag football event. “I had something like that, there is no contact, right?” he said. “I had something like that, I did all my contact in my life. I have paid my contribution to that department. I love to compete. I love running around. I also walk routes occasionally. Click here to get the Fox News app “It will always be in my blood because I have done it all my life. It gets joy from me.” The Associated Press has contributed to this report. Follow Fox News Digitals Sports reporting on X and subscribe to The Fox News Sports Huddle -Newsletter .

