Our tennis star Sorry for 'offensive' comments about Chinese food





The American tennis star Taylor Townsend has apologized after being under fire for comments she made on social media about Chinese food. The 29-year-old who is in the Chinese city of Shenzhen for the Billie Jean King Cup Finals, had posted videos on Instagram in which she spoke about dishes with frogs, turtles and sea cucumber and said: “This is the craziest thing I have ever seen … Imma has to talk to HR … [eating] Turtle and Bullfrog is wild. “ She was quickly confronted with play on both English and Chinese social media platforms. Mrs. Townsend, who is the world's top belt player, later apologized and said: “There is no excuse, there are no words and I will be better for me.”

“I understand that I am as privileged as a professional athlete to be able to travel all over the world and experience cultural differences, what is one of the things I like about what I do,” she said in a video that was posted on Instagram on Wednesday, and added that she had “the most amazing experience” on the tournament. Townsend had brought to Instagram the day before to share her reaction on a part of the food she saw were served in a restaurant, including dishes such as stewed soft-shell turtle with vismaw and dry pot bullfrog. These are considered traditional delicacies in China, especially in the south. “These people literally kill frogs … Bullfrogs. Are they not toxic? Are they not those who cook and cook and give you? And turtles? … All in all, I would give this as a solid two of the 10 so far, because this is crazy,” said Mrs. Townsend then. She also posted another video in which she seemed to be in a buffet with her teammate Hailey Baptiste, with the two who laugh at a sea cucumber dish. She was quickly called on social media. 'Do not defend Taylor here, clearly offensive and a lack of understanding [that] There are other cultures different from the US, “said a user on X. “It is really offensive to mock the cultural food of other people,” said another. Chinese social media quickly caught light of her comments and the hashtag “American Tennis Player insults public Chinese food” started trending. “If you go abroad, respect the local habits and culture. You can choose not to eat it. It is not necessary to belittle our food,” said a comment about Weibo. The last return comes less than a month after Mrs. Townsend had come into a heated confrontation with her Latvian rival Jelena Ostapenko in which he said that she had “no class” and “no education”. Mrs. Ostapenko apologized but denied being racist and said that her comments were related to tennis tennis. “But I understand how the words used could have insulted many people outside the tennis court,” she wrote in an Instagram post. Mrs. Townsend and her teammates face Kazakhstan for the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cx270m57zm7o The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos