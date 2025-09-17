Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Highlights, Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh defeated Afghanistan to stay alive in Super 4S Race





Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2025: A wrestling side of Bangladesh stands for a strict test of their courage when they hire the Asia Cup on Afghanistan on Tuesday in a crucial group B collision. The team, led by Litton Das, clearly started their campaign with an impressive victory over Hong Kong, but their momentum was stopped with a heavy loss for Sri Lanka, making them third on the point table. With Afghanistan (Net Run Rate 4,700) that leads the group and Sri Lanka (2,595) in second place, Bangladesh (-0,650) has to win their last game to remain in conflict for the Super Four phase. Batting problems continue to bully the tigers. Against Sri Lanka, the top order collapsed, with only Jaker Ali and Shamim Hossain who resisted, putting together an unbeaten 86-run partnership for the sixth Wicket. Again, skipper Litton Das, who hit Hong Kong for half a century, is expected to anchor the innings at the top. Bangladeshs-Batsmen will have to negotiate Afghanist formidable Spin-Arsenal, with Captain Rashid Khan, experienced all-rounder Mohammad Nabi, left arm wrist spinner Noor Ahmad, and the promising Am Ghazanfar. This spinky quartet is well suited for the circumstances and pays an important threat to every batting line-up. Afghanistan arrives with confidence in Dubai, reinforced by a recent victory over Pakistan and wins against the VAE in the Tri series. They also started the Asia Cup on a strong note with a 94-run victory over Hong Kong. Their balanced side combines destructive batting with disciplined bowling, so that players can rotate without losing a momentum, a fact that was demonstrated when they rested half of their team in a dead rubber match against the VAE and still appeared as a victor. Likely xis

Bangladesh: Litton Das (C, WK), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur. Tanzim Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shorful Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin. Affhanistan: Rashid Khan (C), RAHMANULLAH GURBAZ, IBRAHIM Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Seedique ATAL, azmatullah omarzai, karim janat, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, Mujeeb UR Rahman, Allah Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Farid Malik, NAVEEN-U-HAQ, Fazalhaq Farooqi. Bangladesh needs a collective batting effort and careful handling of Afghanist spinners if they want to keep their Asia Cup running alive.

