16 NFL players to start or sit

The Fantasy Football season is going in week 3, and having two weeks of data will help fantasy managers to feel more confident in their projections.

Part of the reason for that trust? Fantasy managers now know which defenses are being applied as strong units and which the NFL of the NFL are ready. The latter is particularly important knowledge for determining the best matchup -based streamers.

If you ever doubt who to start, never be afraid to consider players against the Chicago Bears” Cincinnati BengalsDallas cowboys and Miami Dolphins Defenses. But if you are worried about a potential flex game that goes against a team, such as the Green Bay Packers or Minnesota VikingsThose worries are probably justified.

What should fantasy -footballers do with every set -up position on their way to week 3? USA Today Sports outlines 16 players to start or sit in your fantasy matchups this week.

Fantasy football players to start in week 3

Quarterbacks

The bears were humiliated by in consecutive weeks JJ McCarthythose three touchdowns against them yielded in the fourth quarter of their week 1 “Monday Night Football” match, and Jared GoffThose five touchdowns threw in a week 2 rout.

So long Jaylon Johnson Stays out, the secondary of Chicago continues to leak. That should give Prescott, who on average 43 passing attempts per match for two weeks, many opportunities to play on the field.

Many feared that Jones' Week 1 version was a coincidence against a weak defense of Miami Dolphins. But after Jones 316 Yards and a touchdown against a strong threw Denver Broncos Defense, it's time to treat him as a high-end streamer.

The Titans are only the 21st in defensive EPA League-wide and allowed Matthew Stafford To throw 298 yards and two touchdowns. Jones can be for similar production if he stays as efficient as he was against Denver.

Run

Aaron Jones a hamstring injury increased at the end of the loss of “Sunday Night Football” of the Vikings for the Atlanta Falcons. He is not expected to play in week 3, so that will open the door for Mason to handle a lion's share of the Carry's.

Mason is anyway more effective of the two backs as a runner for two weeks, a total of 98 yards with a 4.1 meter per carrying average. That could position him to do well against a Cincinnati defense that the second most fantasy points per match (FPPG) allowed to run two weeks ago.

Just like Mason, “Bill” figures to see an increase in opportunities with his most important competition, Austin GreetingsFor the season with a torn Achilles. Jeremy McNichols or Chris Rodriguez Jr. Could eventually steal a Steelsline, carries from Croskey-Merritt, but consider him a flex play based on volume against the Raiders.

Wide recipients

The cowboys exchanged Micah Parsons On the eve of the season and, for two weeks, an average of 30.5 points per match allowed, in fifth place in the NFL. Add that Dallas has just been allowed Russell Wilson To throw 450 yards and three touchdowns in week 2 and Caleb Williams Looks like a tasty Quarterback streamer.

This also applies to the top recipient of Williams, Odunze, who currently leads the bears in catches (13), Receives (165) and all three has their touchdown receptions.

The defense of Steelers has surprisingly difficulty starting the season and has surrendered the fourth most received yards to wide-outs by two games. Boutte has emerged as one of Drake MayeThe favorite weapons and is an average of 17 meters per reception.

Tight end

Johnson's target volume seems to be legitimate because he had an average of 10 per game to open the 2025 season. The veteran has also scored in each of his trips and can get the chance to find wages again dirt compared to a Seahawks defense that has so far the only NFL team that has allowed several scores to leave so far.

Defense/special teams:

The Falcons have long been looking for a consistent pass -rush. It seems that they have finally found one after generating seven bags during the first two weeks of the NFL season of 2025. Expect that Atlanta will continue to generate pressure and force errors against the force Bryce YoungThat is bound for the second most in the NFL with three interceptions and four times was fired.

Fantasy football players to sit in week 3

Quarterbacks

Many will be looking for streaming options to trust compliance with injuries Joe Burrow And Jayden Daniels. Lawrence can fulfill that role in good matchups, as is apparent from his three touchdowns against the Bengal last week, but trusting him against a strong Texans Pass Rush does not seem like the best game.

Goff threw no less than five touchdowns against the bears last week, but gets a much harder matchup against the ravens in week 3. The ravens just gave Joe FlaccoA less mobile veteran, fits in week 2 and can do the same for Goff.

Also interesting, Goff has never thrown a touchdown pass against the ravens in three career -starting (120 attempts). This includes his 53-Attempt performance in a 38-6 shellacking in Baltimore during the NFL season of 2023.

Add Goff's checkered history with playing outside and this seems like a place to fade him.

Run

Is Henderson talented? Without a doubt. Do you have to trust that he will get enough work in the back field rotation of the Patriots to justify playing him as a flex? Probably not.

Rhamondre Stevenson Just performed well for the patriots in their victory over the dolphins while Antonio Gibson Henderson 6-5 surpassed. The talented Rookie, which was selected early in many fantasy concepts, still has to be stored before when he inevitably breaks out, but until he gets more volume, his benefit is limited.

That's right. We recommend that you sit on both Talented rookies in Ohio State. In the case of Judkins it is less about opportunities and more about Matchup. The packers have allowed the FPPG to run this season to run back and still have to allow a touchdown to one. Judkins cannot break that trend against the elite defense of Jeff Hafley.

Wide recipients

Olave is clearly the best receiver of New Orleans, but this is a heavy matchup for him against a Seahawks defense that this season has allowed the least FPPG for broad recipients. Add that Spencer Rattler has been set to start in a heavy road environment for a strong pressure defense (the Seahawks generate pressure on a competition-best 49.4% clip) and this seems like a heavy matchup for the Saints receiver.

The Panthers may seem like a great matchup for the Falcons on paper, but Carolina has only allowed 145 yards and one touchdown to broad recipients for two weeks. They are much weaker against running and Atlanta wants to have a Run-Heavy attack. That makes it difficult to trust Moeney while he wants to build chemistry with it Michael Penix Jr.

Tight end

Engram has been a disappointment for fantasy managers who spent a selection from the mid -round to him, hoping that his insertion in the “Joker” role in the violation of Sean Payton would cause him. Adam Trautman Has engram so far and as long as it continues, it is difficult to trust the veteran as a fantasy starter.

Defense/special teams:

The Eagles looked much better defensive with Jalen Carter available, but they still have a hole in the secondary opposite Quinyon Mitchell. Rams Puka Nacua And Davante AdamsSo they can be unique positioned to expose that weakness, which could lead to a down week for the Eagles defense.