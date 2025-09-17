Tennis announces Fall Tournament scheme





Fullerton, California – Head coach Ellie Johnson Van de Cal State Fullerton Titans Women's Tennis Team announced the autumn schedule on Tuesday. The Titans participate in four tournaments in the fall while preparing for the next 2026 double tennis season. “We are very enthusiastic to start the autumn tournament season. With half of our team that is new this year, it will be a great opportunity to see them in Titan Gear for the first time. Autumn is always a valuable time for growth and preparation. I am looking forward to testing our group against conference and other strong opponents. said Ellie Johnson . The Titans go to San Diego about autumn three times and go to Northridge for their last tournament. In the first tournament, the Titans are part of the USTA Socal Intercollegiate Tournament organized by the University of San Diego in the Hogan Tennis Center (September 25-sept. 28 September). The Titans then return to San Diego the following week to participate in the Big West Fall Individual Tournament (October 2, October 5). The Titans will make their last trip to the south to participate in the ITA Regionals (October 16 to October 21). The last autumn tournament in which the Titans will participate is the CSUN Fall Invitational in Northridge (November 7,-Nov. 9) The first chance of seeing the new Domestennist team from 2025-26 in action will be organized with the Titans Fundraiser on Saturday 20 September in the Titan Courts. Support the Titans! Fans can buy tickets for various Cal State Fullerton Athletic events by visiting Fullertontitanstickets.com. The Athletic Ticket Office can also be contacted by telephone on 657-278-2783 or by e-mail at [email protected]. The ticket office is located in the Titan House for Gymnasium Drive on the eastern end of the intramural fields and is open from 10 a.m. PT, Monday Friday. Follow the Titans! Fans kunnen de nieuwste Titan Athletics bijhouden door ons te volgen op Facebook (Facebook/FullertonTitans), X (@fullertonTitans) Instagram (@fullertonTitans), YouTube (FullertonTitansathletics) en Tiktok (@fullertonTitans) Bovendien heeft het Women's Tennis -team zijn eigen Twitter gevestigd (@Fullertonwten) and Instagram accounts (@fullertonwten). View the Titans on ESPN+ Fans of Titans can now view every home event exclusively on ESPN+. Cal State Fullerton has built a top production studio to give viewers an ESPN quality production for all games in Titan Stadium. In addition, all schools in the Big West conference are committed to producing ESPN quality flows with which fans can view the Titans on ESPN+ for all road conference games

