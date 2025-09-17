Major League Table Tennis Hiring Software Engineer in the United States





About Major League Table Tennis (MLTT): MLTT is the first professional table tennis competition in the United States and built something fast, boldly pressed and, unlike everything the sport has seen. With a growing national footprint, energetic events and a passionate community on a mission to make table tennis into a must-watch, must-play sport for millions. About the role: Were looking for a software engineer to become a member of the exciting MLTT technology team. You play a crucial role in developing and supporting modern software for MLTT -Matchworks (live scoring system, player/team analyzes and data storage), and our Cutting Edge Ratings System Spidex. You are responsible for all aspects of software development, including collecting requirements, devops, support and quality assurance. What you will do: Coding: Writing quality and efficient typing code in a full-stack solution for Next.js

Design: Make full-stack architecture around a postgresql database Build: Write clean, efficient Typescript in Reactjs/Nextjs and respond Native Full-Stack/Mobile environments Quality: Create and perform rigorous test strategies to guarantee a high -quality code base, while making and maintaining unity tests

Cooperation: collaborating with the MLTT Technology Team and stakeholders to understand the needs and requirements of our solutions

Support: responding with a sense of urgency to support problems and to be part of a rotation on the rack

Implementation: Responsible for code implementations and DevOps procedures

Travel annually to 58 events .

. Team player: offer technical support on site and remotely during MLTT events, while other needs are also supported on site than technical support Required qualifications: Bachelor's degree or 4 years of relevant experience

4+ years Full-stack development in the next.js Typescript solution or respond native mobile app framework

2+ Strong experience with integration with and maintaining the postgresql database

2+ experience, deep understanding of DevOps -Practices and Tools

2+ experience with quality assurance, unit tests and quality -driven development

Ability to thrive in a fast, start-up environment and willingness t o Wear multiple hats and wear your job description at

Competent in collecting requirements and stakeholder management

Detail oriented and highly organized

A link to your public github or other code repository (or portfolio)

Authorized to work in the US without current or future sponsor requirements Preference qualifications: Previous experience or background in sports, live events or streaming industries a huge plus

Insight into data flows to broadcast software solutions (Vmix, OBS, Tricaster)

Experience with the use of Expo Eas Workflows, Postgressql, Terraform and Github promotions

Quality assurance experience with Maestro, Playwright, Jest or other automated test frameworks

Quality assurance experience with Maestro, Playwright, Jest or other automated test frameworks Why this role matters: You play a crucial role in stimulating improvements with high impact, making MLTTS missions further MLTTS missions. Because we quickly expand the user base and the functions of our modern rating system spidex, your contributions will help table tennis players find and play competing competitions that influence their reviews at their local table tennis club, or at the table in their basement. You will see and feel the impact of your contributions alongside a team of enthusiastic and passionate people. Why become a member of MLTT? Startup Energy, Main class vision

Build something historical

See your impact

Collaboration culture

National Platform

Data-rich environment

