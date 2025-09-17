Vancouver Youth Football Coach removed on the status of sex offenders

Vancouver Wash. (KPTV) – A coach at Clark County Youth Football (CCYF) was released after the competition said it discovered that he was a registered sex offender. Now parents and other coaches demand answers from the competition.

It's just disappointing, it's really disappointing, said Patrick Villifranca, who resigned from his coaching position at Ccyf on Monday.

Villafranca, whose own child played in the competition, coached six seasons with CCYF. He resigned after the competition had announced that another coach, 48-year-old Joshua Warbis, was discovered as a registered sex offender.

I cannot trust this competition with my own child safety, so I will resign and I will also get my own child from the football competition, Villafranca said.

CCYF posted an announcement on Facebook on Sunday and announced families with regard to one of the coaches.

Within 2 hours of learning the information, the coach was removed from the competition, read the mail. We had no prior knowledge of his record based on information provided for a background check.

That CCYF Facebook message has been removed since then.

Fox 12 spoke with Terry Hyde, one of the leaders with CCYF. Hyde refused an interview, but said that a background control was complete, and the history of Warbis did not occur.

Fox 12 also spoke with Warbis, who said the competition was aware of his background.

I explained my full background to Terry, Warbis said in a statement. He even checked several references, he said, because it was so long [time] Ago there should be no problem … He explained to me that the people who had to know throughout the competition would be informed.

FOX 12 put his hand out at the Sheriffs office of Clark County, which could confirm that Warbis is a registered sex offender. According to the court reports, Warbis was convicted of communication with a minor for immoral purposes in Clark County. In Lewis County, Warbis was convicted of child abuse and rape.

I have made a decision that morally, I cannot stand at a competition that allows someone like this to coach, Villafranca said.

The state of Washington has no proximity laws that limit perpetrators of places where they can go. The Sheriffs department has no legal authority to arrange where sex offenders can live or are frequent.

Regardless of the law, Villafranca said, there are still too many questions for the competition that he and other families earn the answers.

There is a complete lack of transparency and accountability of the competition, of the upper levels, and I can't stick to it, Villafranca said.

In CCYFS Facebook message that has since been removed, the competition said it will implement the following changes in the background control process:

Requesting our coaches application process to a digital form to remove any readability problems.

Implementing additional verification measures for all applications, such as requiring an image of a photo ID issued by the State when a background check is performed.

In addition to the Washington State Patrol -background control, you implement a secondary check of all coaches via the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs Offenders site. This process has already begun. “

Fox 12 reached back to Hyde for a statement about Warbis claiming that the competition was aware of his status of sex offender. We have not received a response at the moment.

