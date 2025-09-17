Sports
Vancouver Youth Football Coach removed on the status of sex offenders
Vancouver Wash. (KPTV) – A coach at Clark County Youth Football (CCYF) was released after the competition said it discovered that he was a registered sex offender. Now parents and other coaches demand answers from the competition.
It's just disappointing, it's really disappointing, said Patrick Villifranca, who resigned from his coaching position at Ccyf on Monday.
Villafranca, whose own child played in the competition, coached six seasons with CCYF. He resigned after the competition had announced that another coach, 48-year-old Joshua Warbis, was discovered as a registered sex offender.
I cannot trust this competition with my own child safety, so I will resign and I will also get my own child from the football competition, Villafranca said.
CCYF posted an announcement on Facebook on Sunday and announced families with regard to one of the coaches.
Within 2 hours of learning the information, the coach was removed from the competition, read the mail. We had no prior knowledge of his record based on information provided for a background check.
That CCYF Facebook message has been removed since then.
See also:
Fox 12 spoke with Terry Hyde, one of the leaders with CCYF. Hyde refused an interview, but said that a background control was complete, and the history of Warbis did not occur.
Fox 12 also spoke with Warbis, who said the competition was aware of his background.
I explained my full background to Terry, Warbis said in a statement. He even checked several references, he said, because it was so long [time] Ago there should be no problem … He explained to me that the people who had to know throughout the competition would be informed.
FOX 12 put his hand out at the Sheriffs office of Clark County, which could confirm that Warbis is a registered sex offender. According to the court reports, Warbis was convicted of communication with a minor for immoral purposes in Clark County. In Lewis County, Warbis was convicted of child abuse and rape.
I have made a decision that morally, I cannot stand at a competition that allows someone like this to coach, Villafranca said.
The state of Washington has no proximity laws that limit perpetrators of places where they can go. The Sheriffs department has no legal authority to arrange where sex offenders can live or are frequent.
Regardless of the law, Villafranca said, there are still too many questions for the competition that he and other families earn the answers.
There is a complete lack of transparency and accountability of the competition, of the upper levels, and I can't stick to it, Villafranca said.
In CCYFS Facebook message that has since been removed, the competition said it will implement the following changes in the background control process:
- Requesting our coaches application process to a digital form to remove any readability problems.
- Implementing additional verification measures for all applications, such as requiring an image of a photo ID issued by the State when a background check is performed.
- In addition to the Washington State Patrol -background control, you implement a secondary check of all coaches via the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs Offenders site. This process has already begun. “
Fox 12 reached back to Hyde for a statement about Warbis claiming that the competition was aware of his status of sex offender. We have not received a response at the moment.
Copyright 2025 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.kptv.com/2025/09/17/vancouver-youth-football-coach-removed-over-sex-offender-status/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The luxury of the jewelry carried by the woman and the daughter of Jokowi -in -Law was demolished, reaching billions of rupees!
- Sharks bring the first round Pick Wahlstrom for PTO
- Imran Khan claims that the military trial supervised by ISI in prison
- How an old Jewish inscription has become a flash point between Turkey and Israel
- Taylor Townsend: American Tennis Star apologizes after commenting from Chinese food
- Data may notify cervical cancer survivors screening
- Caroline Levitte increases his earthquake as a sacred sign after the death of Charlie Kirk
- Maintain the consistency of fiscal policy in the midst of differences in Mazhab
- Living: President of the United States begins to meet the King of Donald Trump king and queen in the UK State visit BBC News
- ATC orders Imran Khan to appear via the video link during the next audience
- FM holds talks with the best Chinese diplomat, exhort Xi Jinping to visit Korea
- His Holiness Le Dalai Lama extends the sincere congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his 75th anniversary – Central Tibetan Administration