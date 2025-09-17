



Defending champion Italy became the first nation to reach this year's Billie Jean King Cup semi-final with a 2-0 win over host China on Tuesday in Shenzhen. Italy gathered in both singles matches to achieve the draw. Cocciaciettto rallies twice to lead Italy In the opener enthusiastic, Chinas Yue Yuan, at number 102, enthusiastically enthusiastically takes the home crowd by taking the first set 6-4 and building a 5-2 lead in the second. But Elisabetta Cocciakto fought back and won five consecutive games to steal the set 7-5. Yuan rose again in the third, broke twice for a 4-0 lead and later went up 5-2. Cocciaretto, ranked no. 91, reacted again, drawing on 5-all-all before he broke and held a serve to close a 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 victory in 2 hours, 52 minutes. The victory set Italy 1-0. Paolini Rallies to equalize Italy In the second singles match, Chinas Wang Xinyu, ranked no. 34, Jasmine Paolini in the eighth game to take the opening set with 6-4. Wang insured another break in the second and served on 5-3, but Paolini, the world no. 8, turned the competition. She broke back, forced a tiebreak and took the set to keep the semi -final of Italys alive. With Momentum by her side, Paolini broke early in the third set for a 2-0 lead. Wang reacted by winning four consecutive games to rise with 4-2, but Paolini answered with its own run and sweeping the last four games to conclude a 4-6, 7-6, 6-4 victory. The victory secured Italys Place in the semi -final. Next up Italy is confronted with the winner of the quarterfinals on Wednesday between five -time champion Spain and Ukraine, who is looking for his first title in the competition. On Thursday, Kazakhstan meets the United States and Great Britain faces Japan in the remaining quarterfinals.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wtatennis.com/news/4363681/italy-v-china-bjk-cup-report The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos