



The main entrance of the forum in Presque Isle, the Arena where the borders will play this season, on September 15 (Cameron Levasseur, the province) While Presque Isles First Junior Hockey Team prepared to play his very first game on Friday, Chaos unfolded around it. The Presque Isle Frontiers were planned for an early Puck Drop against the South Shore Kings in the Hitmen Classic Tournament in Wayne, New Jersey The Opening Game in their inaugural season in the National Collegiate Development Conference (NCDC). The problem? The majority of the team and the head coach were not there. Many of the initially offered players of the team and head coach Erik Caladi were stuck in Europe with visa issues, team officials said. Even more of the selection was poached by other teams or left the boundaries in the days prior to the competition about trouble travel and confusion about housing costs. The owner of the teams, Chris Reaves of Bladeege Ventures, flew from North Carolina to New Jersey on Friday in an attempt to sort things out. But 10 minutes before the game was planned to start with, nine of the 13 players who had the team at hand were not registered with the competition. I was actually in the dressing room and tried to help them get everything done, but we just had no time anymore, Reaves said Monday. On Friday, Frontiers players took the ice for Warming -Ups against the kings, but due to the schedule problems, competition leaders quickly exclaimed the game. Presque Isles inaugural campaign started with a 1-0 forfeited loss. The Scoresheet of Games shows the team schedule with four appointed players. The rest is labeled Home Unknown Player 1 via Home Unknown Player 9. The next day the frontiers took the ice with a schedule of 20 players, mainly consisting of players from the Connecticut Jr. Rangers of the USPHL Premier, a Tier III American Junior League under the same umbrella as the NCDC, a Tier II League run also through the USPHL. That was done to ensure that we could set the team, given the challenges we had, Tyler Brown, the Presque Isle teams General Manager of Operations and Billet Coordinator said. [It] Also offers the possibility to potential players to go from the USPHL Prime Minister to NCDC level. The Rangers red and blue helmets and red trouser bowls clash with Presque Isles Yellow and Green Color schedule while the team saw Game promotion for the first time against the Boston Dogs. The dogs joined the NCDC of the Eastern Hockey League in the middle of last season and finished last death in the New England Division with a record of 10-19-2 with a shortened schedule. They defeated Presque Isle 10-1 on Saturday. Voorwarse roasting Ondrus, who joined the Frontiers from the Connecticut Jr. Rangers scored the only goal of the teams. Ondrus added an assist and Presque Isle scored five goals in his last match of the tournament against the Boston Jr. Rangers Sunday, but the frontiers were already in a 6-0 hole when they first came on the board. They eventually lost 13-5. The following teams are the following planned matches on the road on 19 and 20 September against the Lewijdon Mainiacs, also new in the NCDC this year.

