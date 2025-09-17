



Hong Kong American Tennis Player Taylor Townsend apologized on Wednesday about comments she made about Chinese food that criticizes many as culturally insensitive. Townsend, who is in the Chinese Tech hub of Shenzhen for the final of the 2025 Billie Jean King Cupcame under fire after she expressed a shock and confusion of local delicacies served in a buffet including bullfrogs and softly starving turtles. What the hell is there? Townsend, 29, said about sea cucumbers who were one of the dishes available in a video posted on her Instagram account that has since been removed. This is crazy. I have never seen one up close, especially not not to eat. In another video, Townsend wondered if the bullfrogs offered in the buffet were toxic and warts and cooking. Fried bullfrog for sale on a night market. Wulingyun / Getty Images -file These people literally kill frogs, bullfrogs, said the dual Grand Slam Doubles champion, who also expressed disbelief when seeing animal organs, including chicken hearts, muscle options and a large cut lung. Townsend said that she ate only noodles in the restaurant and the dinner would judge a solid two of 10 in general. Her comments are generally criticized as culturally insensitive to Chinese social media, with relevant hashtags that get more than 85 million views on Weibo, a platform similar to X. It is completely normal to encounter food that your taste does not do when you compete abroad, wrote a Weibo user. But it is really inappropriate to express open disgust to the world. The world does not revolve around you, another user posted. It is your right to choose what you should not eat, but showing respect is fundamental courtesy. On Wednesday, Townsend apologized and said that she has nothing but the most amazing experience in China and that her earlier comments were not representative of it at all. I just want to really apologize, she said in a video on Instagram. There is no excuse, there are no words. And for me I will be better. I understand that I am as privileged as a professional athlete to be able to travel all over the world and experience cultural differences, what is one of the things that I love so much about what I do added Townsend. Townsend, who had a tense judge argument with her opponent Jelena Ostapenko on the US Open last month, represents Team USA in the Billie Jean King Cup, known as the World Cup of the Tennis of Women. The American team will compete against Kazakhstan in the quarterfinals on Thursday at 10 a.m. local time (10 p.m. Wednesday et). Bullfrogs and soft turtles are considered very nutritious delicacies in China. In many restaurants throughout the country, animal organs such as blackberry cancellation are displayed to show freshness, especially for Hotpot.

