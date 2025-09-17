



Orangeburg, NY (9/16/25) Dominican University of New York Director of Athletics, Joseph S. Clintonhas announced the hiring of Evan Drakchak As head coach of the Veldhockey team. “We are happy that we have Evan Become a member of the Charger Community as our new field hockey coach, “said” Clinton. “His experience with building quality programs and his passion for the sport really stood out during the interview process and we look forward to seeing the program grow into one of the top programs in the East Coast conference.” Drau Comes to Dominican from Marian University of Wisconsin, where he served as head coach of the Veldhockey program for the past two years. Before that he spent a year at Frostburg State University as an assistant coach, where he focused on coaching keepers and played an important role in recruiting together with academic success. He also spent time on Ursinus College and Depauw University. At both stops he played a primary role in coaching keepers and recruitment. His collegial coaching career started in Immaculata, where he served as an assistant coach. “I am filled with great excitement and energy when I start my journey at Dominican as the new main field hockey coach,” said Drau. “Dominican is a wonderful community where I am looking to grow and help develop this field hockey program. I am grateful to the athletic administration and Mr. Clinton To give this opportunity to become the second main field hockey coach in the history of Duny. It is a great honor that I will not take lightly. “ Outside the collegial ranks, Drau was part of USA Futures program as a field hockey coach of 2014-2023. His coaching career started with the Vipers Field Hockey Club, from Royersford, PA. With VFHC he coached a wide range of players ranging from U10 to U19 from 2014-2021. He also stopped at Owen J. Roberts High School as an assistant coach where he also served as a head coach for the first -year team. His gaming career is emphasized by a USA Field Hockey Junior National Championship in 2008. He also won a Scottish Cup championship at Fettes College where he was a keeper and served as a co-captain. After that championship, Drau Was a co-captain and keeper for the USA Field Hockey Development Team of 2009-2011. “It is the start of a new journey and I look forward to embracing the challenges,” Drau said. “The future is very rosy for the Duny and with some hard work we are ready to do great things the next fall in the ECC.”

