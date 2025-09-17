









The American tennis player Taylor Townsend has apologized for making negative comments about food in China. The 29-year-old, who is currently in the Chinese city of Shenzhen for the Billie Jean King Cup Finals, posted several videos on her Instagram story where she expressed shock about part of the food that is served. Some dishes include turtle, bull frogs and sea cucumber considered as traditional ingredients in China and many other parts of the world. This is the craziest thing I have ever seen and people who eat this, she said in a caption on one of her videos. Imma has to talk to HR, because what the hell Turtle and Bull Frog is wild, she wrote on another photo of a menu placed on Instagram. Townsend, who is the ladies of the ladies, was quickly attacked for her comments. It led to remarkable protest on Chinese social media, with the hashtag American Tennis Player criticizes Chinese food that was viewed millions of times on Weibo. One comment wrote: It is normal not to eat weak, bullfrogs, turtles. As the Chinese I don't eat this either, but you have to show respect. Only because you don't like them does not mean that everyone feels the same. Another said it felt like prejudices and discrimination. The criticism led to an apologetic video that was placed on Townsends Instagram story. I understand that I am as privileged as a professional athlete to be able to travel all over the world and experience cultural differences, what is one of the things I love so much about what I do, she saidAdd how friendly people had been at the tournament this week. The things I said were not representative of that at all and I just really wanted to apologize. There is no excuse, there are no words. I will be better for me. The return comes after Townsend was involved in a heated exchange with Jelena Ostapenko during the US Open last month. Ostapenko later apologized for it that the American had no class and had no education when the couple collided at the end of their second round match, a moment that was activated by Townsend, did not apologize for a Net-Cord point earlier in the meeting. Townsend is now part of the American team that plays in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals and will perform this week in the quarterfinals against Kazakhstan.

