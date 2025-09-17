



Your support helps us to tell the story From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on site when the story develops. Whether it is about the financial data of the Pro-Trump Pac of Elon Musk or the production of our newest documentary, 'The A Word', which sheds light on American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to dissect the facts of the messages. At such a crucial moment in the history of the US we need reporters on the ground. With your donation we can continue to send journalists to speak on both sides of the story. The independent is familiar by Americans throughout the political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news, we choose not to lock Americans from our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe that quality journalism must be available to everyone, paid by those who can afford it. Your support makes the difference. Read more Kristi Name has insisted that she absolutely loves animals while she thinks about killing her family round in an interview. The Minister of Interior Security said that she does not regret destroying her 14 -month -old wire -haired Pointerpuppy Cricket, about which she wrote in her memoirs from 2024 Do not return to widespread indignation. I absolutely love animals. I've always had dogs. I still have a dog that goes everywhere with me. And that situation was difficult, name, 53, said on the New York Post Podcast under power one. The dog [Cricket] Death for fun active, had massaged chickens and then tried to bite and attack me. Open the image in gallery Kristi mentioned that she had to take responsibility for the situation. (( AP )) That is something that happens from time to time, and keeping children and people safe is incredibly important, she added. At that time we had small children every day in a hunting lodge that we operated, I knew I had to take responsibility for the situation. The former governor of South Dakota was confronted with widespread criticism. She described how she killed the puppy in her book two decades ago. In the book she described Cricket as a unimaginable and less than worthless as a hunting dog, and added that she also shot a disgusting, musk -like, rancid Billy Goat in her hunting lodge that would chase children. South Park Spoof the dead of the dog in a recent episode and last year both Saturday Night Live and Peta made her ridiculous for that. The revelations of the downfall of Krekels are also supposed to have her chances of becoming vice -president being seriously damaged last year because she was not appointed in June, when the Trump campaign asked for eight possible vice -presidential picks, according to according to Politics. Open the image in gallery Peta mainly took problems with NEMS Dog Killing Story (( PETA )) That story about this hunting dog was used against me in political campaigns, she told the podcast. People in the state knew, they had tried to attack me and I decided to tell the truth of the story in the book. But mentioned in the interview that the story of the death of Krekels actually helped her to pitch herself to Donald Trump for the Homeland Security role, which means she supervises American immigration and customs enforcement (ICE). When [Trump] Asked me after he won the elections if I were interested in being in his cabinet, in what position I would be interested, I asked for domestic security, she said. He said: I didn't know you would be interested in that. Why would you be interested in it? I said, sir, because you have to have someone who is strong enough to do it. '

