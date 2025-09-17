



Malibu, Calif. Pepperdine Men's Tennis Head Coach Man with Schaechter Has been promoted to the Pepperdine Director of Tennis and Head Men's Tennis Coach, director of Athletics Tanner Gardner Announced on Wednesday. As director of Tennis, Schaechterle will supervise and help both Pepperdine's tennis programs guide, while he continues to serve as the head coach of the men's tennis team. He will work closely together in addition to head of ladies tennis coach Tassilo Schmid on program -development as a university athletics enters a new era. “We are proud to raise Man with Schaechter To this position after the faithful serving of Pepperdine Men's Tennis for the past seven years, “Director of Athletics Tanner Gardner said. “With extra supervision of both programs, he will continue to elevate the Pepperdine Tennis programs to new heights while trying to compete for national championships.” In seven seasons, Schaechterle has a record of 106-60 head coaching at Pepperdine, which includes five victories over top 10 teams. His teams have an impressive record of 43-7 in the West Coast Conference game. Pepperdine Men's Tennis has consistently been a top 25 program during his eight-year term of office in Malibu. The waves have won four West Coast Conference titles, progressed four times in the NCAA tournament and end five times in the top 30 of the end of the end of the end of the end of the end of the year. Under his leadership, five waves deserved All-American Honors, including two doubles combinations that made the NCAA-Halve finals. Schaechterle has brought two top 5 first-year classes to Malibu, including the 2024 class that was ranked in second in the nation. In the last three seasons, he recruited five nationally arranged newcomers in Malibu, including four -time Australian Open Qualifier Edward Winter That Ita Southwest Regional Rookie of the Year and WCC first -year student of the year earned in 2024. “What an honor to support our incredible female and male student athletes and to collaborate with five other world-class coaches,” Tennis Director Man with Schaechter said. “I am grateful for the confidence that I have given every day of our athletic director and our entire university leadership. Now it is time to work hard to serve both programs and to help us compete at the highest level in our sport. Go wave.” In the autumn of 2024, Schaechterle served as an interim head coach of the ladies team and helped the team by leading autumn while a coaching change was underway. In the winter of 2024-25 he started to serve as interim director of Tennis, and supervised the transition between two head coaches. Schaechterle played an important role in the development of old assistant Tassilo Schmid To be prepared for the coaching position of the main ladies. In Schmid's first season as an interim head coach, the program won the WCC championship and went on to the second round of the NCAA tournament with five first -year students in the Line -Up. Schmid was officially promoted to the tennis coaching position for women's coaching for women in July 2025. The tennis program for men comes from a season of 17-11, which included two top 10 victories and a second round performance in the NCAA tournament. Eight players from that team return to Malibu for the 2025-26 season. About Pepperdine Herentennis Pepperdine Men's Tennis Has A Longstanding Tradition of Success, Highlighted by An NCAA Championship In 2006 Which Came 54 Years After Its First Naia Championship in 1952. Robbie Weiss Recorded the Program's FIRST SAWTABLE SWAW4 And 1985. 44-time WCC Champions, Pepperdine Has Reached 40 NCAA Tournament and Six NCAA Regionals in its history with 53 Total All-Americans. TO FOLLOW Follow the waves on social media @pepperdinemten to stay up to date with the latest Pepperdine Men's Tennis News.

