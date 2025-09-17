Scott Zelkin is director of the advanced development program of USA Hockey for a dozen seasons. A lot has changed since he brought the reins, of the quality and types of training that are available, the general demography of the participants of the program to the available opportunities for his member officials.

Zelkin took the time to emphasize the evolution of the AODP over the years, including some of the most important changes, as well as what he hopes to see from the program in the future.

USA Hockey: What is the mission of the AODP for those who don't know, what is the mission?

Scott Zelkin: Our mission is to coach, train and develop the best amateur officials in the country and to help them go to higher levels of officializing, including collegial, professional and international hockey. We also want our officials to go back and serve as mentors and valuable assets at the level of the basis to help inspire the next generation of civil servants.

USA Hockey: Has that mission changed over the years over the years since you started 12 years ago?

Zelin: The general mission has not changed, but there has been an evolution. Since I started, for example, a major structural change within our program has an increased emphasis on the women's officer. We want to help female officials to continue to places such as the PWHL, collegial hockey and international hockey.

We also have a clearer international path to offer, in terms of the international giving of civil servants, both with the IIHF and possibly with European competitions. The IIHF has always been part of it, but we have a much more hands-on approach to work with them. Our methods and ways in which we coach and train our officials have changed into terms of evolving with the time and technology and the use of different tools to achieve the same goals.

The craft of official is still the same – it is something that we strongly believe it must be developed, tightened and trained. You still have to be a good athlete, be in good condition and skate and be able to react under pressure and to officiate a hockey game in a way that keeps the game safe and within the lines.

USA Hockey: How has your role evolved with the organization?

Zelin: I was really humiliated by the Trust USA Hockey placed in me to lead this program, and evolution has given me more opportunities and more ways to help lead and guide that development for our officials. When I started, I was strictly focused on the Ushl, the Noord -American League and the NA3HL. Now, due to opportunities that USA Hockey and the IIHF, I have offered me, I lead our official coaches, IIHF those coaches and international officials and help to prepare them for the challenges at international level. I am now more involved in our summer camps, in terms of structure. We have an official department and an extreme cooperation group that cooperates. And credit to USA hockey and leadership above me for acknowledging that officializing is an important part of the game, so we have manned our department and I can have a voice and can lead the collaboration with BJ Ringrose, Rob Hancock, Andrew Bruggeman and Stacey Livingston.

We are also very focused on our advanced female officials, so I have seen that, and the growth and development of some excellent female officers who perform great and have the same desires to learn and move forward.

USA Hockey: How did the AODP evolved differently and uses technology to meet the needs of aspiring officials?

Zelin: We still believe that the best way to learn to get feedback from expert coaches who are available in the building. No supervisors, but coaches, who are there to talk about game situations and what they do. That is not something new, but the methods have changed. We can use video in real time. Many of our junior competitions, such as the Ushl de Nahl, have video that we can connect to and use immediately as in the meantime. It is no different than a coach can walk into a dressing room and the Power Play unit can show some things they might want to adjust to. We have the option to use video and talk about adjustments and learning opportunities, either between periods or immediately after the game. The video options are just so much more advanced than when I started.

We didn't have a hem when I started. It is clear that we all know far too much about Zoom because of the pandemic and what we have experienced. But for the same sign it has given us opportunities to teach and learn from a distance if necessary.

Moreover, our planning platform that we use is a centralized hub, where we can push video, publish educational material, offer opportunities to improve knowledge, to use technology versus pen and paper or even e -mail.

USA Hockey: In what ways have the AODP participants changed in the last 12 years?

Zelin: The passion and desire to be successful has not changed at all. There is more recognition now that athletics and fitness are an important part of success at higher levels. And our officials acknowledge that if they want to compete at higher levels, they have to do the work to be just as much an athlete as the players playing the games that they officer.

In terms of demography, just like the players-the growth of hockey at national level at the non-traditional hockey markets, it has given us the opportunity to see more officials from those places. It is not all Minnesota, Michigan, Illinois, Boston Kids. We have civil servants from California, Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas. We have civil servants from Las Vegas. Hockey is growing everywhere, we also have more civil servants.

One of our great success stories is Kilian McNamara. He comes from Palm Beach, Florida. He came to our prospect camp about 8-9 years ago when he went to the university in New Hampshire. As he went to school, he worked for us games. After he graduated, he worked full-time in the North American league, then the USHL, he won those competitions and the following year he went to the Echl and Officered competitions in the American League and a few years later he is now a full-time line man in the NHL. And he comes from Florida, where 20 years ago the official swimming pool was not nearly as deep as it is now.

USA Hockey: What are some of the benefits for the aspiring/younger officials when they are part of the AODP?

Zelin: You work with like-minded officials who want to work hard, want to get better and I think if you are in an environment where people push each other every day, you can't help, but better not a better civil servant, but a better human-zowel on as outside the ice.

The open doors are also very wide. On the women's side we have a fantastic working relationship with the ECAC and their Women's Division I conference. The AODP is responsible for more than 20 percent of their official assignments, with officials who do not live in the footprint. We have created our female officials opportunities to work one of the best conferences in the country. In addition to international hockey and excellent high level of women's hockey. On the men's side there are opportunities in perhaps the best Junior League in the world, the USHL. The North -American League is there in terms of quality. And we also regularly place officials in the Echl, in the American Hockey League. When the NHL hires American officials, almost all of them have worked and spent times within our programs. There is nothing bigger than the international representation of your country and our officials get those opportunities. And we also have civil servants who have switched to management roles in the game of hockey.

USA Hockey: What are some of the AODP performance and success stories that you are most proud of?

Zelin: A few things come up in me. I take no honor for this, but I am proud of our group of official coaches and the partnerships that we have developed with the NAHL and the USHL to make a program that makes the best officials in the country year after year. The way in which this program has evolved to become something that has respect in North America and worldwide. Individual, the best days I've ever had in hockey, see how some of our officials reach their dreams and achieve their goals. See how Andrew Bruggeman and Billy Hancock work the gold medal play of the Olympic Games in Beijing 2022. Looking at civil servants who put time in our program, continue working in the NHL. The growth of the women's side, including those who will represent USA Hockey at the Milan Olympic Games. There are so many examples that pay for words.

USA Hockey: What does the future have for the AODP?

Zelin: I think the leaders within the program want to continue building on our success. We want to get better and the way we teach and teach and coach our officials. I want us to continue to improve our coaching skills for our coaches and find new and innovative ways to help our officials learn and grow. I look forward to a future in which we continue to develop the program, so that we look back in another 12 years and say that we have got so much further in terms of technology, expectations and performance. I look forward to building on that.