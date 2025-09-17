



Josh Philippe was followed in the footsteps of Sam Konstas by cracking a Quickfire century for Australia in their four-day game against India A in Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Only one day after Konstas (109 from 144 balls) reminded national selectors of his immense talent, Philippe also made a bold explanation by placing an unbeaten 123 from 87 balls. Philippe's Knock contained 18 four and four sixes, with the 28-year-old still unbeaten at the fold when Captain Nathan McSweeney stated on 6-532 on Wednesday. It continues an imperious run from Australia, a red ball form by the NSW Wicketkeeper-Bat after he reached 85 against Sri Lanka A in July and a second unbeaten century (120no) against England Lions in January. Philippe and Scott set up 81 runs for the sixth Wicket on day two // supplied BCCI Philippe has played 12 T20s and three odis for Australia, but he still has to prevent test cricket. The Wicketkeeper-Batter was an average of 32.8 last season over eight Sheffield Shield matches, but is behind fellow in-form wicketkeepers Josh Inglis and Alex Carey in the pecking order. Other remarkable scorers for visitors were Campbell KellaWay (88 out of 97 balls), Liam Scott (81 from 122 balls), Cooper Connolly (70 out of 84 balls) and Xavier Bartlett (39NO from 24 balls). The running speed of Australia A in their 98-over first innings was a Bazball-like 5.43, with Philippe with a success rate of 141.4. “At my best, (attacking the spinners) is how I play them naturally,” said Philippe at Straken. “I like to try to take the game and look to practice it immediately. “It was a pretty good Wicket and 'Scotty' smashed beautiful and when 'X' (Bartlett) came in and we had a nice small partnership at the end when we told us that we would probably explain soon. Scott celebrates the Wicket of ABHIMANYU EASWARAN, bent for 44 // supplied BCCI “It is still a pretty good wicket. There are some signs of a little spider today, hopefully as the game comes on, keeps going back and our spinners can take the lead and get some Poles.” In response, India A had moved to 0-88 before Scott struck the first breakthrough for the tourists when he bowed Abhimanyu Easwaran for 44 bow. Xavier Bartlett Bowls for Australia A on day two in Luckknow // supplied BCCI Opening partner Narayan Jagadeesan did not progress 50 with test-covered no. 3 Sai Sudharsan at 20 when Rain brought an early end to day two shortly after the tea break. The hosts were 1-116, behind with 416 runs. Quicks Fergus O'Neill and Xavier Bartlett had sent seven overs down without success, while off-spinner Todd Murphy Economic Arch for his 0-22 of eight overs. Australia a tour of India India a four -day team: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Narayan Jagadeesan (WK), Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jureel (Vice-Captain, WK), Devdutt Padikkal, Harsh Dub, Ayush Badoni, Nitish Kumar Reddy Kotian, Kotian Ahmedabad, Manav Suthar, Yash Thakur. Second match alone: Kl Rahul, Mohammed Siraj Australia a four -day team: Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Jack Edwards, Aaron Hardie, Campbell KellaWay, Sam Konstas, Nathan McSweeney, Todd Murphy, Fergus O'Neill, Oliver Peake, Josh Philippe, Corey Rocchiccioli, Liam. Second match alone: Will Sutherland September 16-19: First four -day game, Ekana Stadium, Luckknow, 3 p.m. Aest September 23-26: Second Four Days Marches, Ekana Stadium, Luckknow, 3:00 pm Aest India a one -day team (first match): Rajat Patidar (C), Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishhant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhviring, Ravviring, Ravviring, Ravviring, Ravviring, Ravviring, Ravviring, Ravviring, Ravviring, Ravviring, Ravviring, Ravviring, Ravviring, Ravviring, Priyansh Arya, Simarjeet Singh India a one -day team (second and third games): Tilak Varma (C), Rajat Patidar (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Nishant Singhu, Ydhu, Yekhu, Yekhu, Yekhu, Yekhuhuhuhu, Yudhu, Yudhuhuhuhuhuhu, Yudhu, Yudhuhuhuhuhuhuhuhu Porel (Wk), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh Australia a one -day team: Cooper Connolly, Harry Dixon, Jack Edwards, Sam Elliot September 30: First one -day competition, Green Park, Kanpur, 3 p.m. Aest October 3: Second one -day competition, Green Park, Kanpur, 3 p.m. Aest October 5: Third one -day competition, Green Park, Kanpur, 4 p.m. AEDT

