Sports
Semra said family abroad – The Rider News
By Samantha Clark
International student athletes travel thousands of kilometers that cross oceans and countries to play for American athletic programs and universities, which often leads to an uncomfortable adaptation to a new playing style and life. When senior Forward Semra said that her house in Mannheim, Germany, to play field hockey in Lawrenceville, the transition of life with her family to moving more than 4,000 miles away, quickly became effortless, thanks to the family she found with the Broncs.
Grow up German
Said was born and raised in Germany, the place where her love for sport first shot. Growing up, said it was encouraged to try every sport she could, including table tennis, tennis, football and gymnastics.
However, none of them has imprisoned her heart as much as field hockey. At the age of only four years, said the ball said and marked the start of her journey on the turf.
The pursuit of this passion became more difficult as she got older because of the long hours of high school in Germany. From second -year to last year, the school extended from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the practices started immediately at 5:45 PM and left little time behind for her friends and family, homework, food and relaxation.
Consequently, SIDS was the desire to play hockey in America.
About the Atlantic Ocean
In September 2021, Said said her offer to play Division I Field Hockey for Rider, who officially booked her ticket to the United States.
Adjustment to life in Lawrenceville was a fight in the beginning because said homesickness.
Although she has family in California, Texas and New York, said it couldn't help, but feel a appearance in her heart after her teammates came to support families to support their daughters.
It is difficult to always see your teammates with your parents, because you know that your parents could not be used to, said.
Moreover, field hockey is played differently in the United States than in Europe, which is a new bump in its transition.
Nevertheless, in her first year she said as Bronc, and scored her first collegial goal in an upset victory at American University, as well as the play-winning goal in Northast Conference victory at Stonehill University.
In Saids first -year year, the Broncs welcomed a total of four international athletes, who were already connected to the schedule, so that a reassuring bond was brought for the girls who all shared the similar pain from far from home.
Senior attacker Valeria Perales from Madrid said, it has been a really good support for me, someone who also has this experience with new people, where everything is new, which makes me feel less far away from home.
Not just a team, we are family
The biggest adjustment for Said was the shift in team culture, both on and outside the field. In Germany, sports and school are separated, where teams are only offered in a club or recreational setting. This creates a dynamic in which teammates are strictly teammates and nothing else beyond the field.
After moving to Lawrenceville, Said started to understand the importance of friendship under the team schedule.
Whether it is her to a doctor's appointment, the store or the bank, to help to understand the discussions of the dressing room or explain the American culture, the Girls on Riders Field Hockey team does everything to support each other.
Senior Defense Megan Normile said, drives from the airport, cannot go home for vacation, if they ever need a place to stay, they are always welcome.
In addition to her teammates, Said said her gratitude to the people who support her in the areas that her family cannot do abroad.
The families of her teammates open their doors for every international student athlete for holidays, spring break, spontaneous dinner data or on difficult days when they need a campus break.
I really feel that we are not just a team, we are family, said. My large support system is not only my team and my coaches, but also their families. These people will treat you as if you were their daughter.
Head coach Gina Carey-Smith preached family culture on the field, so that this behavior can be worn in the personal relationships of the teams.
In both victories and losses, she said that these teammates are becoming a strong support system for each other, built on the basis of trust, honesty and accountability.
I have always learned with all the teams I have ever coached that you really have to take care of each other on the field. Said Carey-Smith. When the girls are on the field, and maybe Somebodys have a bad day and they don't play par, it's our responsibility as a family member to hype and get them through their difficult times.
Lawrenceville is more than just said University City and her dedication to play for the Broncs is more than a paper that she signed four years ago. Because said, it is where she found a second family and where she learned to illuminate the pain from long distance and nostalgia.
With her parents and two brothers cheer abroad, and her new family who encourages her on the sidelines, said that memories extend that extend far from goals and victories. She also holds memories that make Rider feel at home, something that once felt so far away.
|
Sources
2/ https://theridernews.com/home-away-from-home-semra-saids-family-abroad/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- See the FCC chair after CNN's response after Kimmel is taken from the air
- Vernon Trackster Matapults up to seven medals at 55+BC games
- Why “Arab-Islamic NATO” could be worrying for India
- “ India is committed to strengthening the links '': PM Modi Thank you Putin for the birthday call
- Alex Forenton, recovered after Hockey Canada test, will not return to senators, says GM
- What happened to Donald Trump's first day of the UK State visit? | | | |]BBC News
- Steel without confidence: Xi Jinpings Pla purges in the middle of the military power show
- Fall Tennis opens at HBCU Nationals
- Sunderland and Southsteinside babies provided genetic testing
- Is the end of the post of Prime Minister of Keir Starmer already inevitable?
- 'Kissing Bug' disease is now considered endemic in the US
- Texas' Arch Manning, the DJ Lagway of Florida among the 12 most disappointing players from the University Football so far in 2025