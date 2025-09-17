By Samantha Clark

International student athletes travel thousands of kilometers that cross oceans and countries to play for American athletic programs and universities, which often leads to an uncomfortable adaptation to a new playing style and life. When senior Forward Semra said that her house in Mannheim, Germany, to play field hockey in Lawrenceville, the transition of life with her family to moving more than 4,000 miles away, quickly became effortless, thanks to the family she found with the Broncs.

Grow up German

Said was born and raised in Germany, the place where her love for sport first shot. Growing up, said it was encouraged to try every sport she could, including table tennis, tennis, football and gymnastics.

However, none of them has imprisoned her heart as much as field hockey. At the age of only four years, said the ball said and marked the start of her journey on the turf.

The pursuit of this passion became more difficult as she got older because of the long hours of high school in Germany. From second -year to last year, the school extended from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the practices started immediately at 5:45 PM and left little time behind for her friends and family, homework, food and relaxation.

Consequently, SIDS was the desire to play hockey in America.

About the Atlantic Ocean

In September 2021, Said said her offer to play Division I Field Hockey for Rider, who officially booked her ticket to the United States.

Adjustment to life in Lawrenceville was a fight in the beginning because said homesickness.

Although she has family in California, Texas and New York, said it couldn't help, but feel a appearance in her heart after her teammates came to support families to support their daughters.

It is difficult to always see your teammates with your parents, because you know that your parents could not be used to, said.

Moreover, field hockey is played differently in the United States than in Europe, which is a new bump in its transition.

Nevertheless, in her first year she said as Bronc, and scored her first collegial goal in an upset victory at American University, as well as the play-winning goal in Northast Conference victory at Stonehill University.

In Saids first -year year, the Broncs welcomed a total of four international athletes, who were already connected to the schedule, so that a reassuring bond was brought for the girls who all shared the similar pain from far from home.

Senior attacker Valeria Perales from Madrid said, it has been a really good support for me, someone who also has this experience with new people, where everything is new, which makes me feel less far away from home.

Not just a team, we are family

The biggest adjustment for Said was the shift in team culture, both on and outside the field. In Germany, sports and school are separated, where teams are only offered in a club or recreational setting. This creates a dynamic in which teammates are strictly teammates and nothing else beyond the field.

After moving to Lawrenceville, Said started to understand the importance of friendship under the team schedule.

Whether it is her to a doctor's appointment, the store or the bank, to help to understand the discussions of the dressing room or explain the American culture, the Girls on Riders Field Hockey team does everything to support each other.

Senior Defense Megan Normile said, drives from the airport, cannot go home for vacation, if they ever need a place to stay, they are always welcome.

In addition to her teammates, Said said her gratitude to the people who support her in the areas that her family cannot do abroad.

The families of her teammates open their doors for every international student athlete for holidays, spring break, spontaneous dinner data or on difficult days when they need a campus break.

I really feel that we are not just a team, we are family, said. My large support system is not only my team and my coaches, but also their families. These people will treat you as if you were their daughter.

Head coach Gina Carey-Smith preached family culture on the field, so that this behavior can be worn in the personal relationships of the teams.

In both victories and losses, she said that these teammates are becoming a strong support system for each other, built on the basis of trust, honesty and accountability.

I have always learned with all the teams I have ever coached that you really have to take care of each other on the field. Said Carey-Smith. When the girls are on the field, and maybe Somebodys have a bad day and they don't play par, it's our responsibility as a family member to hype and get them through their difficult times.

Lawrenceville is more than just said University City and her dedication to play for the Broncs is more than a paper that she signed four years ago. Because said, it is where she found a second family and where she learned to illuminate the pain from long distance and nostalgia.

With her parents and two brothers cheer abroad, and her new family who encourages her on the sidelines, said that memories extend that extend far from goals and victories. She also holds memories that make Rider feel at home, something that once felt so far away.