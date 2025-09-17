Sports
CWI announces a team for the historic T20i series against Nepal
September 17, 2025, 6:01 PM
Highlights
- This is the inaugural bi-store international series between the two teams after a successful “A” team tour last year.
- Akeal Hosein will supplement the team with six potential debutants.
- Rayon Griffith will lead the team as head coach supported by the former West Indies head coach Ottis Gibson as a fast consultant.
St Johns, Antigua Cricket West India (CWI) is pleased to announce the 15-person team for the historic T20 International Series against Nepal, to play in the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE from 2730.
This groundbreaking series is part of the teams that accumulate to the ICC T20 World Cup in 2026, which will be organized in subcontinity conditions.
With the series that falls outside the ICCS Future Tours program, Selectors have seized the opportunity to include various emerging players who impressed the inaugural West India Breakout League and the current Caribbean Premier League. At the same time, a number of senior players have had the opportunity to rest and manage their workload.
Akeal Hosein, an important member of the T20i Leadership Group, has been appointed captain of the team, with six potential debutants.
Akeal Hosein will request the team
Rayon Griffith will lead the team management unit as head coach, with experienced former West Indies head coach Ottis Gibson who serves as a fast consultant.
About the meaning of the series, Cricket West India said director of Cricket, Miles Bascombe,:
This series against Nepal is another important step in broadening the horizon of West -India Cricket. It enables our senior men's team to make contact with a passionate emerging nation and at the same time offer invaluable value in different circumstances.
In addition to immediate competition, this tour speaks to our long -term vision on developing a team that is adaptable, resilient and ready for global challenges. West -India Cricket take to new areas and against new opposition also helps us to grow the game, inspire new fans and to strengthen the West India Cricket brand worldwide.
West -India Squad to stand in the VAE against Nepal:
Akeal Hosein (Captain)
Fabian Allen
Jewel Andrew
Ackeem
Navin bidaisse
Jediah Blades
Kacy Carty
Karima Gore
Jason -Holder
Amir Jangoo
Kyle Mayers
Obed McCoy
Zishan Motara
Ramon Simmonds
Shamar Springer
Team management unit:
Head coach: Rayon Griffith
Coaching Consultant: Ottis Gibson
Assistant -Coach: Nikita Miller
Assistant -Coach: Jerome Taylor
Assistant -Coach: Jamal Smith
Physiotherapist: Dr. Denis Byam
Massage therapist: DARC Browne
Team analyst: Gary Belle
Media Officer: Nicholas Maitland
Team manager: Dwain Gill
Full tour schedule:
1st T20i: September 27, 2025 @ Sharjah, vae
2nd T20i: September 29, 2025 @ Sharjah, from
3rd T20i: September 30, 2025 @ Sharjah vae
|
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
