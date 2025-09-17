



CWI announces a team for the historic T20i series against Nepal



September 17, 2025, 6:01 PM Highlights This is the inaugural bi-store international series between the two teams after a successful “A” team tour last year.

Akeal Hosein will supplement the team with six potential debutants.

Rayon Griffith will lead the team as head coach supported by the former West Indies head coach Ottis Gibson as a fast consultant. St Johns, Antigua Cricket West India (CWI) is pleased to announce the 15-person team for the historic T20 International Series against Nepal, to play in the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE from 2730. This groundbreaking series is part of the teams that accumulate to the ICC T20 World Cup in 2026, which will be organized in subcontinity conditions. With the series that falls outside the ICCS Future Tours program, Selectors have seized the opportunity to include various emerging players who impressed the inaugural West India Breakout League and the current Caribbean Premier League. At the same time, a number of senior players have had the opportunity to rest and manage their workload. Akeal Hosein, an important member of the T20i Leadership Group, has been appointed captain of the team, with six potential debutants. Akeal Hosein will request the team Rayon Griffith will lead the team management unit as head coach, with experienced former West Indies head coach Ottis Gibson who serves as a fast consultant. About the meaning of the series, Cricket West India said director of Cricket, Miles Bascombe,: This series against Nepal is another important step in broadening the horizon of West -India Cricket. It enables our senior men's team to make contact with a passionate emerging nation and at the same time offer invaluable value in different circumstances. In addition to immediate competition, this tour speaks to our long -term vision on developing a team that is adaptable, resilient and ready for global challenges. West -India Cricket take to new areas and against new opposition also helps us to grow the game, inspire new fans and to strengthen the West India Cricket brand worldwide. West -India Squad to stand in the VAE against Nepal: Akeal Hosein (Captain) Fabian Allen Jewel Andrew Ackeem Navin bidaisse Jediah Blades Kacy Carty Karima Gore Jason -Holder Amir Jangoo Kyle Mayers Obed McCoy Zishan Motara Ramon Simmonds Shamar Springer Team management unit: Head coach: Rayon Griffith Coaching Consultant: Ottis Gibson Assistant -Coach: Nikita Miller Assistant -Coach: Jerome Taylor Assistant -Coach: Jamal Smith Physiotherapist: Dr. Denis Byam Massage therapist: DARC Browne Team analyst: Gary Belle Media Officer: Nicholas Maitland Team manager: Dwain Gill Full tour schedule: 1st T20i: September 27, 2025 @ Sharjah, vae 2nd T20i: September 29, 2025 @ Sharjah, from 3rd T20i: September 30, 2025 @ Sharjah vae

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.windiescricket.com/news/cwi-announces-squad-for-historic-t20i-series-against-nepal/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos