Tennis OpenS Season Hosting Block E Invitational

-The tennis team of the University of Eastern Michigan will open this weekend the autumn part of the 2025-26 season, because the Eagles hosts the Block E Invitational Friday Saturday, 19-20 September in the Chippewa Club in Ypsilanti. Eastern welcomes players from Bowling Green State University, Oakland University, the University of Toledo and Youngstown State University for the two -day event with players compete in three singles and three doubles matches. Admission to the Chippewa Club is free for all spectators with action that starts every day at 9 a.m. at 9 a.m. on the open -air courts.

Serves first

The schedule of 2025-26 Eastern Michigan contains eight players from eight countries and four continents. Including on the schedule, there are four recurring eagles in it IVA DANEVA ” Lara Diaz Zayas ” Regina Mendez CarreñoAnd Kseniia Saenko and four newcomers in Pehal Kharadkar ” Matilde Parreira ” Sabrina Tolstova And Cylova Zuleyka hukmasabiyya .

With the four first -year students, the EMU schedule has players from eight countries, including Argentina, India, Indonesia, Mexico, North Macedonia, Portugal, Russia and Ukraine. All in all, the Eagles are represented on four continents, including North America, South America, Europe and Asia.

The Eagles experience a youth movement, since the schedule with eight players includes four first -year, two second -year -olds, one junior and one senior.

Ryan Kucera Returns for his third season as head coach of the team and will try to guide the team to the MAC tournament for the second time. For the first time since the 2002-03 and 2003-04 seasons, he led the team to back-to-back to back-to-back seasons when Tim Gray led the team to successive 16-win campaigns.

Event information: The teams

Five teams are the field for the Block E Invitational 2025 with the Eagles that are accompanied by colleague mid-American conference enemies Bowling Green and Toledo, while Oakland and Youngstown State complete the teams. BGSU, Oakland and Youngstown State all return to the event after playing last year with Toledo, the only team that makes his debut in the event.

Event information: The format

The two -day event starts at 9 a.m. with a double action that leads things. On Friday, September 19, players will compete in one double match and two singles matches with the second singles match that is not planned to start the next day, September 20,, the promotion will start again at 9 a.m. with the players participating in two double games before they play their last singles match. The players are divided into nine groups of four (group 9 have five players) and four groups of Doubles, making Round Robin competition in each group possible. The best record in each group is awarded the group winner for the event.

Event information: The courts

The Block E Invitational takes place on the eight outdoor courts in the Chippewa Club with the indoor facility as a back -uplocation in case of bad weather. Fans have access to the club at Golfside Road with the outdoor courts on the left side of the road. Note: The football team will play its return home game at 3.30 pm on Saturday. Fans are encouraged to plan accordingly during their travels to and from the Chippewa club, because traffic can be heavier than normal in the area.

Welcome to Ypsilanti!

Four first -year students have found their way to Ypsilanti with two, each come from Europe and Asia. The rookies include:

Pehal Kharadkar Comes to the city via Indore, India, after participating in numerous ITF events in which she reached several quarter -final and semi -final rounds. She helped her prepare Daly College Indore, up to six consecutive all India IPSC titles and won the individual title in her last three years.

Matilde Parreira is a resident of Leiria, Portugal, and was a multiple regional and national champion, including at the U16 and U18 level. A finalist in four ITF doubles events, she climbed as high as 1,383 in the WTA ranking.

Sabrina Tolstova Greetings from Odesa, Ukraine, and played her preaching knowledge on the Canary Island where Rose Rose to No. 414 in the ITF ranking list. The number 1 player in Ukraine (U14) and a member of the U14 National Team, she climbed as his number 4 in Spain among U16 players and no. 33 in general. A U16 and U18 champion of both Tenerife and Canary Islands, she was devastated by her team at the Spanish U16 championships (quarterfinals).

Cylova Zuleyka hukmasabiyya is a resident of Serang, Indonesia, and is number 1 arranged in both the U16 and U18 circuit in Indonesia. A four-time ITF Junior Singles champion and double winner in Dubbel, she participated in her home country at the Billie Jean King Cup and helped her team to a fourth place in Asia/Oceania Group II in 2024.

Back for more

The Eagles welcome four players back from the 2024-25 team, including IVA DANEVA ” Lara Diaz Zayas ” Regina Mendez CarreñoAnd Kseniia Saenko . Daneva and Diaz Zayas are both in their second year as collegial competitors with Saenko who is set for her junior year and Mendez Carreño ready for the senior season.

Last year

Regina Mendez Carreño Is the only senior in the team this season and is going her last collegial after her best campaign so far. During the 2024-25 season she placed 12 singles and four double winners for 16 combined victories, five more combined victories than she had her previous two seasons with the Eagles. Mendez Carreño entered the 2024-25 season with eight singles and three double winning on her credit before won 12 singles attacks, including placing an 8-3 record in double competitions last year.

On the horizon

Eastern is back in action, 3-5 October, when it has different players to Kalamazoo, Mich. Sends to participate in the Mid-American Conference Fall individuals in the 2025. The winner of the singles and double matches deserves berths in the NCAA Championships, 18-23 November, on the USTA National Campus in Orlando, FLA.

Follow us

