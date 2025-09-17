



Supporting staff called Extra support staff mentioned today for the 2026 US Olympic Men's Ice Hockey Team includes Team Services Manager Slurry (Los Altos, Calif./boston Bruins); equipment managers Chris “Frosty” Scoppetto (Hamden, Conn./new Jersey Devils) and Teddy Richards (Wilkes-Barre, Pa./florida Panthers); Athletic trainers John Worley (Ridley Park, Pa./Minnesota Wild), Travis Green (St. Paul, Minn./Minnesota Wild) and Kevin Morley (Newington, Conn./nashville Predators); team doctor Dr. Joel Boyd (St. Paul, Minn./Minnesota Wild); and media officers Dave Fischer (Colorado Springs, Colo./usa Hockey) and Kimber Auerbach (Morristown, NJ/New York Islanders). “We are extremely happy that we have huge staff,” said Bill Guerin (Wilbraham, Mass ./minnesota Wild), general manager of the Olympic Ice Hockey team of 2026 US Olympic gentlemen and also president of Hockey Operations and General Manager of the NHL's Minnesota Wild. “Everyone is extremely proud to represent our country and focused on our collective efforts to bring a gold medal to the United States.” Management personnel Along with GuerinThe American Olympic Ice Hockey team management personnel of the US Olympic gentlemen includes Tom Fitzgerald (Billerica, Mass./new Jersey Devils), Chris Drury (Trumbull, Conn./new York Rangers), Bill Zito (Milwaukee, Wis./florida Panthers), Stan Bowman (Buffalo, NY/Edmonton Oilers), Chris Kelleher (Belmont, Mass./Minnesota Wild) and John Vanbiesbrouck (Detroit, Mich./usa Hockey). Notes: The last schedule with 25 players for the American Olympic ice hockey team is expected to be unveiled at the beginning of January. USA Hockey announced the first six players in the schedule on June 16, 2025, a group that includes defenders Quinn Hughes (Canton, Mich ./vancouver Canucks) and Charlie Mcavoy (Long Beach, NY/Boston Bruins) and Vooruit Jack Eichel (North Chelmsford, Mass./Vegas Golden Knights), Auston Matthews (Scottsdale, Ariz./toronto Maple Leafs), Brady Tkachuk (St. Louis. Mo./ottawa Senators) and Matthew Tkachuk (St. Louis, Mo./Florida Panthers) … The last Olympic medal in ice hockey for men for the US arrived in 2010 when Team USA Silver earned in Vancouver, BC the Last Olympic Gold in Men's Ice Hockey for the US Placid matches was not

