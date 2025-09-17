



Denver The tennis team of the University of Denver starts with its 2025 autumn schedule on the annual Bedford Cup in the Mountains, organized by the Air Force Academy, on 19-21 September. Participation in Denver and host Air Force are players from Colorado, Colorado State, Idaho, Idaho State, New Mexico, Texas Tech, Utah State and Wyoming. 2025 Bedford Cup expected schedule

Friday, September 19 Start at 9:15 am, MT Dangers Tour of 16 and Quarterfinals; Singles round of 16 Saturday, September 20 Start at 9:15 am Singles Quarterfinals Sunday, September 21 Start at 9.45 am, MT final doubles; Singles semi -final and finals *Schedule subject to change The tournament will contain five singles with 16 players each, as well as one double shot with a maximum of 32 teams. In addition to determining singles and Doubles champions for each draw, a team title is also awarded at the end of the weekend, which Denver caught in four straight Bedford Cups. The draws are expected to be available on Thursday, September 18. Singles matches are the best-of-three sets with a full third set that is only played in main stage matches. Double competitions are one standard tiebreak set. Back games are added for both singles and Doubles to offer more playing opportunities for all players. Every Back-Draw singles matches that reach third sets play a 10-point tiebreak. All 10 student athletes of Denver will be expected this weekend, which marks the du debut for senior transfer Zoe Adkins Redshirt First -year Natali Jaanii And Remy Nguyen and real freshmen Yunfei Cai And Ruby Hansen . Du returns four seniors Hana Beeirovič Novak ” Marley Lambert ” Claudia Martinez de Velasco And Louise Wikander and second -year -old Natalie Cink . Every pioneer plays in singles. Du's expected Doubles combinations to start the weekend, Martinez de Velasco/Wikander Het Nr. 71-ranged team in the ITA preseason Dubbels rankings Bečirovič Novak/Cinková, Cai/Lambert, Adkins/Hansen and Jaiani/Nguyen. The Bedford Cup is the first of four autumn tournaments for the Pioneers this season. Du then goes to the Ita Mountain Regional Championships, organized by Byu, on 7-11 October. Denver organizes his annual Colorado Cup tournament in Denver Tennis Park on 24-26 October before he ends the season in the Heb-invitation, organized by Baylor, on November 7-9. If selected, Du can also play at the ITA Conference Masters Championships in San Diego, California, on November 6-9. The tournament debuted last season and offers singles players and double teams selected by NCAA automatically qualifying conferences. Du's winter double schedule will be announced later this fall.

