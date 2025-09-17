Herentennis announces the newcomers class 2025





Chicago Depaul Men's Tennis Head Coach Matt Brothers officially announced the addition of four newcomers to the Blue Demon Selection of 2025-26. Graduated transfer Alejandro Gandini Sophomore Transfer Sebastian Medica and freshmen Augusto Pardo Cano And Bernardo Vialle are set to become a member of the Blue Demons this fall. Depaul Men's Tennis Head Coachofficially announced the addition of four newcomers to the Blue Demon Selection of 2025-26. Graduated transferSophomore Transferand freshmenAndare set to become a member of the Blue Demons this fall. Triple Big East Champion head coach, “The Architect” Matt Brothers Seems to strengthen his line-up with a mix of international talent at a high level and proven collegial experience. “We are very enthusiastic about the signing class we have,” said head coach Matt Brothers . “This group understands that there is no opponent in our schedule with which we cannot compete, and their presence brings another Big East title firmly within our reach.” Gandini, a graduate transfer from Creighton, joins the Blue Demons as the ruling Big East player of the year. A triple selection of All-Big East, Gandini achieved 11 singles victories and 17 Doubles victories during his senior season, which led the Bluejays to their very first second place in the Big East Championships. His career includes more than 90 combined collegial victories, ITA National Rankings in Doubles and Davis Cup Experience. “Alejandro participated at the highest level, including Davis Cup Play, and was recognized as the Big East Player of the Year from 2025. With the Big East Freshman of the Year already on our selection and now add the player of the year of the year, we are the feeling that we are proven in a special position. Medica, a second-year transfer from the University of Idaho, was named Big Sky Freshman of the Year in 2024 and achieved All-Big Sky Second Team Honors in both Singles and Doubles in 2025. He posted a 12-6 Singles record and 11-6 Doubles last season. Medica reached a career-high ITF Junior ranking of No. 244, with several final performances and titles in Mexico and Central America. “Sebastian is an incredibly energetic and intelligent player, a former first -year student of the year in Idaho who comes to us as a junior. He is strong in both singles and doubles and adds a lot of energy and excitement to the team.” First -year Augusto Pardo Cano Comes from Buenos Aires, Argentina, after reaching a career-high ITF-Junior ranking of No. 816. His performance includes finalistic performances in Spain, Morocco and Puerto Rico, together with double championships in France and Spain. “Augusto is a very mature man with a high sign that competes at a high level and has gained international experience for some time. He is a talented player, and this fall we will concentrate to help him to make a smooth transition to college tennis.” First -year Bernardo Vialle From Curitiba, Brazil, trained at the IMG Academy and reached a career-high ITF-Junior ranking of No. 1277. He won double championships in Paraguay and Brazil while also made semi-final runs in Uruguay. “Bernardo brings adult and great character to our program. Like Augusto, he has participated at a high level internationally and is well prepared for the requirements of College Tennis. We are pleased to quickly adjust him to our team and competition.” Follow the blue demons Go to Depaulbluedemons.com for all the latest information about Depaul Men's Tennis. Follow the Blue Demons On for updates for up-to-the-minute Facebook” InstagramAnd X.

