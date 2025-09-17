Cozza, Brooks Tally Tally Goals for the second quarter for no. 16 field hockey in Leiden along New Paltz





Next game: Eastern university 9/20/2025 | 12:00 pm September 20 (Sat) / 12:00 pm Eastern university History New Paltz, NY Sophia Cozza And Taylor Brooks Scored on the second quarter goals such as the No. 16 Stevens Institute of Technology Field Hockey team closed Suny New Paltz 2-1 in non-conference action on Wednesday. How it happened Cozza registered the first shot on the goal in the fifth minute, but her attempt was put aside again by Gail Comiskey. The Hawks almost broke through in the ninth, but goalkeeper Lily Wierzbicki denied an attempt from a corner. The hosts finally hit first in the last minute of the opening period, when Ashley McGough yielded the opener. Stevens quickly answered in the second. Jess Kopernick Had an early chance that went wide before the ducks got a penalty battle in the 17th minute. Cozza stepped up and buried her attempt in the right post to even the game at 1. After Wierzbicki stopped in the 21st minute, Moroney was refused by a new Paltz defender in the 24th. With just under three minutes in half, Brooks gave the ducks the lead with a determined individual effort, pushed past a defender on the final line and threw a low shot in the nearby pole for a 2-1 advantage. Kylee Scherer Kept the management with a defensive rescue in the last seconds of half. The back line of the ducks got stuck after the break and held new Paltz without a shot on frame in the third quarter. The best chance of the Hawks came in the 56th minute, but Wierzbicki turned Rachel Tama to protect the margin from one goal. Stevens insisted on an insurance stable, but shots Lauren Flynn And Emilia Lopes were stopped by Comiskey and the ducks closed the 2-1 victory. In the box score Stevens defeated Nieuwe Paltz for the first time since 2017.

Cozza and Brooks have each delivered their fourth goals of the season, a shy of team leader Night moroney (5).

(5). Wierzbicki, the ruling NFHCA defending player of the week, made four saves to improve to 6-0 in the year.

Scherer's defensive salvation was the first of her career. Next The Ducks return home on Saturday and welcome the Eastern University in the Debaun Athletic Complex for an afternoon start.

