Last summer, Feldman was noticed by the Middlesex Scouts that played for Ealing Mens First XI and was invited for a test with the Middlesex U18 team. This summer, while he revised for a level, he made his debut, only 17 years old, for Middlesex Second XI. Middlesex gave him a Rookie contract in mid-July. In August he made his debut for the Middlesex First XI, in the T20 Vitality Blast match against Glorphan in Cardiff, where he struck Glamorgans two highest scorers. He showed calm under pressure when taking 2-36 in Middlesexs Metro Bank One Day Cup victory on Sussex near Lords. And earlier this month, in a sign of the remarkable impact he made in such a short time and at such a young age, Feldman made his international debut for England U19 in a youth ODI against Ireland in Loughborough. And against Bangladesh U19s in Bristol a week ago he was the best of the English bowlers.

This has really been an exciting summer for me to play for Middlesex and New England U19S, Feldman told the JC. I am very grateful for the chance I got.

Another exciting prospect for full international awards is the Batting Allrounder Noah Thain, who plays his first full season in the Essex First XI.

I don't want to build them too much, Essex Captain Tom Westley writes the newest song from Warmed Cricket MonthlyBut Charlie Allison, together with Noah Thain and Luc Berkenstein, have the potential and the talent to be generation of cricketers for the club. Not busy, guys!

Born and brought up in Cambridge, Thain Cricket played as a child in the back garden with his older brother Sam, who was selected for the British team for these summers (then canceled) Maccabiah matches. His younger brother Reuben, a batter, is in the Essex County Cricket Academy.

Noah Thain van Engeland during the 1st Youth -Odi match between England U19s and Sri Lanka U19s

In 2022 Noah played a remarkable innings of 293 (with 40 four and 9 sixes) for Essex U18S against Kent in Garon Park. In 2023, only 18 years old, he made his first -class debut for Essex against Ireland. Thain then played 25 one-day internationals and four tests for England at U19 level, with a top score of 88 against Bangladesh.

Another Jewish former U19 player from England who is now a fixture in County Cricket is Ethan Bamber. His parents David Bamber and Julia Swift and grandparents of mother's side, David Swift and Paula Jacobs, both born in Jewish families in Liverpool, were all actors, just like his great Clive Swift (from Keep up fame).

After following Mill Hill School, Ethan made his debut for Middlesex in 2018 at the age of 19, while studying theology at Exeter University. Personally, I am not religious in any way, but I have always been interested in why people believe so strongly in something, he said at the time. Skipper through England current ODI captain Harry Brook, Bamber was England Joint Top Wicket Taker at the U19 Cricket World Cup 2018 in New Zealand. He took 52 wickets (on average 20.84) in 2021 and was covered by Middlesex the following year. This season he joined Warwickshire, for whom he scored his first -class century (107) against Essex – and then rejected Noah Thain!

The fourth Jew that currently plays regular provincial cricket is Michael Cohen, a fast left-arm bowler born in South Africa with a French passport that made his debut for the Western province of 18 years in 2016 and after three seasons for Derbyshire is now in the Kent One Day and County Championship Team.

And it is not only Jewish men who leave their mark on the English game. This summer, Jacqui Sanitt was perhaps the first Jewish female cricket blue, which played in the Oxford team that Cambridge defeated at Lords (T20) and Arundel (50 overs). A Wicketkeeper/Slagman, she went to South Hampstead High School The school went to Netta Rheinberg almost 100 years earlier, the only Jewish person who played test cricket for England.

One of the most exciting opening bats in World Cricket is Dutch Michael Levitt. Born in Cape Town, Levitt went to the Herzlia Constantia High School in Cape Town until he was 10 years old. He played for Stanmore in the Middlesex Premier League and shared various long partnerships with the Glorgan Allrounder Steve Reingold. After the Dutch head coach found out that Levitt had a Dutch passport, he started playing for Voorburg Cricket Club and then the Netherlands. Last February he scored in a T20 against Namibia 135 of just 62 balls, with 10 sixes and 11 four the highest score by a Dutchman in T20s.

Michael Levitt

This summer Levitt enjoyed Touring Scotland, because his father was born in Edinburgh from a Jewish family before moving to Cape Town at the age of 6. It was really nice to see where my father grew up and my grandfather spent most of his life, says Levitt. When I play Scotland, I always get a reaction from my father, like not doing too well! Ignoring that the jammer, in June explosively 90 from 57 balls doomed Scotland to a 17-run defeat. He will probably be a dangerous man at the T20 World Cup early next year.

Two other Jewish Wicket-keeper-Batsmen, born in South Africa, are gavin Kaplan and Daniel da Costa. Kaplan, who on average more than 40 in first -class cricket, scored 173 last year for the Western province, and now plays for Boland and, with great success, for Voorburg, as an overseas pro. Da Costa, who plays as a professional for Carlton Cricket Club in the Scottish Premier League, is eligible for Scotland in January.

Jews also contribute powerfully to the cricket board outside the field. This year the appointment of Todd Greenberg, formerly the CEO of the Players Union de Australian Cricketers Association, seen as CEO of Cricket Australia (to replace his co-religionist Nick Hockley), Robert Lawson, whose father came from Surrey CCC.

However, it is a sad justification of the time in which we live that not all current Jewish cricketers felt comfortable when taking them in this article. Present today is the same fear of anti-Semitism that decades ago caused the South African batter Fred Susskind to ensure that, as South African fast Bowler Norman Gordon told me, the South African newspapers never mentioned that he was Jewish and that Sid Olinney (born Sydney), the son of the son Non-Jewish instead of Jewish origin.

Daniel Lightman is a king adviser. He is the co-curator, with Zaki Cooper, of the exhibition about the Jewish community and cricket that will remain in the MCC Museum, Lords until the beginning of 2026