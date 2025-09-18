Life members welcomed Queensland Cricket

While the organization is approaching the 150 -year anniversary of Queensland Cricket in 2026, the Ava welcomed the transfer of membership of life to two dedicated servants of the game in Greg Michel and John Pearce.

The last time Queensland announced more than one life member in one year was in 1926.

Greg Michel has been involved as a young cricket player in the base of Cricket in the center of Queensland since his days

When he was familiar with the Glen Cricket Club in Gladstone, he represented Queensland Country Cricket for the first time in 1978 and played against Noord -NSW. In the same year he represented Noord -Veensland against South Queensland, the first of many performances for both NQ and QCC.

Highlights of his match days were the representation of Queensland Country against the Touring New Zealand team in Bundaberg and West India in Calounder in 1981.

His career also saw him play for Queensland in the inaugural Australian Country Cricket Championships in Bunleigh in 1985.

Around the same time he was chosen to represent his club at the local association and from there he continued to the administration of the Central Zone, to North Queensland and finally the Land of Queensland.

His appointment at the Executive Committee of the Queensland Country Cricket Association Inc was made during the annual General Meeting of 1998.

His service to the game of Cricket at all levels from club to country to country association was recognized during the annual general meeting of July 29, 2006 when he received the life member of the Cricket Association of Queensland.

For more than 10 years, Greg has been the secretary of Central Queensland Cricket Inc, treasurer of the North Queensland Alliance, representative of Queensland Cricket Association and representative of Queensland Country Cricket Association.

Greg was also an important contribution and member of the QCA Constitution Review Working Group from 2021 to 2022.

John Pearce OAM has been a successful figure in Australian Affairs for decades.

In the process of building the leading financial company, Collection House, he formed a lifelong friendship with the late Peter Burge, a reputable contribution to cricket as a player, match referee, manager and QC director.

To commemorate the memory of Peters after his death in 2001, he and like-minded friends of sports and business circles formed the Peter Burge XI.

Through the framework of the Australian Sports Foundation, it initially gave an annual donation from its members to contribute to the development of Allan Border Field and his district.

More than $ 1.5 million dollars has been donated in the last two decades by the generosity of the Burge XI.

While their philanthropic enterprise continues to this day, the generosity of John and his colleague Burge XI members have evolved into a much broader contribution to the overall health and strength of Queensland Cricket.

Queensland Cricket chair Kirsten Pike noted tonight in her speech that a generation of players benefited from the wisdom and insights of John and the Burge XI.

Their willingness to offer mentoring, guidance, advice, networks and support is largely done without a fanfare (with John and the Burge Xis insisting), but tonight the meeting of tonight is a suitable forum for the selfless guidance they have offered, which has made an indelible difference for the career and lives of many Queensland players, they said.

John has also been an invaluable sounding board for Senior Management and the Council of Cricket of Queensland, which offers astute guidance and support.

The contributions of Greg Michel and John Pearce have made a real difference, because we realize our goal to promote and grow cricket, ensuring that all Queenslanders can play, participate and enjoy the game, Pike said.

Tonight, AGM heard that Queensland Cricket was once again able to achieve a modest financial surplus for the year.

The surplus for the year was $ 664,112, which includes an amount of $ 517,733 that represents profit from the QC Future Fund.

Excluding this amount, which is not available for general use, the net operational surplus for the year $ 146,379 was available to invest again in the game.

Members received an extensive update from CEO Terry Svenson on QCS progress in the past year against its strategic plan, including the focus on growing participation and his investments in infrastructure to support clubs and associations in Queensland.

A special resolution to admit the Three Brisbane Metro Junior Associations – Brisbane North Junior Cricket Association (BNJCA), Metropolitan South -West Junior Cricket Inc (MSW) and Bayside East and Redlands Junior Cricket Association.

The AGM heard that participation in 2024-25 rose in Queensland.

On the National Cricket people for 2024-25, Queensland registered a growth of 11% on the entire state of the state in unique ID participation among 5-12 year olds, which reflects a strong participation at the level of the base.

Queensland has generally also experienced 12% Groeijoj in Junior Cricket. The participation of women and girls continues to flourish, where 20% of our 5-12-year-old participants are girls, which represents a growth of 8% to precede the previous year.

The Brisbane Heat grew its presence on his KFC BBL games and delivered a record membership of 17,960 in 2024-25.

A total of 132,905 fans passed the gabba in five BBL matches with an average presence of 26,581 per match, an increase of 24,353 in BBL | 14.

A total of 141,458 fans attended BBL and WBBL games this summer, an increase of 7% compared to 2023-24.

This included two BBL sale, the first time that the performance has been achieved in six seasons, plus a sold-out WBBL-HALVE Final at Allan Border Field.

Chosen directors Kirsten Pike and Darren Frakes were not stopped for another three years, with Pike to continue as chairman.